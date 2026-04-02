International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/artemis-ii-lunar-mission-spacecraft-with-4-astronauts-launched-from-cape-canaveral-1123931514.html
Artemis II Lunar Mission Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Launched From Cape Canaveral
Artemis II Lunar Mission Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Launched From Cape Canaveral
Sputnik International
The Orion spacecraft of the Artemis II lunar mission with four astronauts on board has been launched from Cape Canaveral, the NASA broadcast shows.
2026-04-02T03:35+0000
2026-04-02T04:35+0000
world
science & tech
nasa
orion
cape canaveral
artemis ii
moon mission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/02/1123931355_0:106:1024:682_1920x0_80_0_0_160b08278d4c2f25d2db4fbdff222b68.jpg
The Artemis mission is planned in three phases. The uncrewed flight took place in late 2022. The second phase will see a crewed mission fly around the moon, followed by the landing of astronauts on the moon in the third phase. The flyby mission, Artemis II, is NASA's first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years. This 10-day mission sends four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft around the moon. This will become the farthest space journey ever undertaken by humans.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-chief-isaacman-says-certainly-planning-to-attend-next-launch-of-soyuz-spacecraft-1123629315.html
cape canaveral
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/02/1123931355_52:0:961:682_1920x0_80_0_0_e2e78c5e0b44c77abc24a60e82cc6e7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
artemis ii launch, us moon mission, us new moon mission, nasa moon flight, nasa rcket launch, orion rocket
artemis ii launch, us moon mission, us new moon mission, nasa moon flight, nasa rcket launch, orion rocket

Artemis II Lunar Mission Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Launched From Cape Canaveral

03:35 GMT 02.04.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 02.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Chris O'MearaNASA's Artemis II moon rocket
NASA's Artemis II moon rocket - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
© AP Photo / Chris O'Meara
Subscribe
The Orion spacecraft of the Artemis II lunar mission with four astronauts on board has been launched from Cape Canaveral, the NASA broadcast shows.
The Artemis mission is planned in three phases. The uncrewed flight took place in late 2022. The second phase will see a crewed mission fly around the moon, followed by the landing of astronauts on the moon in the third phase.
The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft for the new International Space Station (ISS) crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2026
World
NASA Chief Isaacman Says 'Certainly Planning' to Attend Next Launch of Soyuz Spacecraft
13 February, 13:09 GMT
The flyby mission, Artemis II, is NASA's first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years. This 10-day mission sends four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft around the moon. This will become the farthest space journey ever undertaken by humans.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала