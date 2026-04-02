https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/artemis-ii-lunar-mission-spacecraft-with-4-astronauts-launched-from-cape-canaveral-1123931514.html
Artemis II Lunar Mission Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Launched From Cape Canaveral
Artemis II Lunar Mission Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Launched From Cape Canaveral
Sputnik International
The Orion spacecraft of the Artemis II lunar mission with four astronauts on board has been launched from Cape Canaveral, the NASA broadcast shows.
2026-04-02T03:35+0000
2026-04-02T03:35+0000
2026-04-02T04:35+0000
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The Artemis mission is planned in three phases. The uncrewed flight took place in late 2022. The second phase will see a crewed mission fly around the moon, followed by the landing of astronauts on the moon in the third phase. The flyby mission, Artemis II, is NASA's first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years. This 10-day mission sends four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft around the moon. This will become the farthest space journey ever undertaken by humans.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-chief-isaacman-says-certainly-planning-to-attend-next-launch-of-soyuz-spacecraft-1123629315.html
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artemis ii launch, us moon mission, us new moon mission, nasa moon flight, nasa rcket launch, orion rocket
artemis ii launch, us moon mission, us new moon mission, nasa moon flight, nasa rcket launch, orion rocket
Artemis II Lunar Mission Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Launched From Cape Canaveral
03:35 GMT 02.04.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 02.04.2026)
The Orion spacecraft of the Artemis II lunar mission with four astronauts on board has been launched from Cape Canaveral, the NASA broadcast shows.
The Artemis mission is planned in three phases. The uncrewed flight took place in late 2022. The second phase will see a crewed mission fly around the moon, followed by the landing of astronauts on the moon in the third phase.
The flyby mission, Artemis II, is NASA's first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years. This 10-day mission sends four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft around the moon. This will become the farthest space journey ever undertaken by humans.