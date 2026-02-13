https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-chief-isaacman-says-certainly-planning-to-attend-next-launch-of-soyuz-spacecraft-1123629315.html
NASA Chief Isaacman Says 'Certainly Planning' to Attend Next Launch of Soyuz Spacecraft
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on Friday said that he is "certainly planning" to attend the next launch of the Soyuz spacecraft.
"I am certainly planning to attend the next Soyuz launch ," Isaacman said during a NASA's Space X Crew-12 post launch press conference.NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on Friday that preparations are underway for a meeting with Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov at the earliest opportunity.The International Space Station (ISS) is going to remain in orbit for long time, as Russia and the US have a lot to accomplish together in the years ahead, he added.Earlier on Friday, The Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying, among others, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, launched to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida. The launch took place after two delays on February 11 and 12.
"I am certainly planning to attend the next Soyuz launch ," Isaacman said during a NASA's Space X Crew-12 post launch press conference.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on Friday that preparations are underway for a meeting with Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov at the earliest opportunity.
"I know that we are making preparations for a discussion with my counterpart [Bakanov] at the earliest opportunity," Isaacman said at a press conference.
(ISS) is going to remain in orbit for long time, as Russia and the US have a lot to accomplish together in the years ahead, he added.
Earlier on Friday, The Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying, among others, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, launched to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida. The launch took place after two delays on February 11 and 12.