https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/eight-arab-muslim-countries-condemn-israeli-death-penalty-law-1123934793.html
Eight Arab, Muslim Countries Condemn Israeli Death Penalty Law
Eight Arab, Muslim Countries Condemn Israeli Death Penalty Law
Sputnik International
Foreign Ministers of Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE condemned Israel for passing a death penalty bill for terrorists and warned it will heighten regional tension, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.
2026-04-02T15:05+0000
2026-04-02T15:05+0000
2026-04-02T15:05+0000
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On Monday, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that the Israeli parliament had passed a law on the death penalty for terrorists. The foreign ministers also warned of the "increasingly discriminatory, escalating Israeli practices that entrench a system of apartheid and a rejectionist discourse," that also strips Palestinians of their inalienable rights and existence on the occupied Palestinian territory. Such measures could lead to heightened tensions and undermine stability in the Middle East, they added, and called for "strengthened international efforts to uphold stability and prevent further deterioration." Previously, Israeli media reported that the death penalty bill was planned to be applied to those convicted of murder on nationalist or racist grounds. It has drawn criticism for its potential discriminatory application, as it would likely only target Palestinians and not Jewish perpetrators of similar acts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/israel-passes-death-penalty-law-for-terrorists---national-security-minister-1123923233.html
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eight arab, muslim countries, israeli death penalty law, penalty bill for terrorists
eight arab, muslim countries, israeli death penalty law, penalty bill for terrorists
Eight Arab, Muslim Countries Condemn Israeli Death Penalty Law
DOHA (Sputnik) - Foreign Ministers of Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE condemned Israel for passing a death penalty bill for terrorists and warned it will heighten regional tension, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.
On Monday, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that the Israeli parliament had passed a law on the death penalty for terrorists.
"The Foreign Ministers … strongly condemned the Israeli occupying power's enactment of a law in its Parliament (Knesset), that allows the imposition of the death penalty in the occupied West Bank and its de facto application against Palestinians," the statement, released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, read.
The foreign ministers also warned of the "increasingly discriminatory, escalating Israeli practices that entrench a system of apartheid and a rejectionist discourse," that also strips Palestinians of their inalienable rights and existence on the occupied Palestinian territory.
Such measures could lead to heightened tensions and undermine stability in the Middle East, they added, and called for "strengthened international efforts to uphold stability and prevent further deterioration."
Previously, Israeli media reported that the death penalty bill was planned to be applied to those convicted of murder on nationalist or racist grounds. It has drawn criticism for its potential discriminatory application, as it would likely only target Palestinians and not Jewish perpetrators of similar acts.