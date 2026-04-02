https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/indias-arms-exports-reach-new-high-of-over-4bln---defense-minister-1123932199.html

India's Arms Exports Reach New High of Over $4Bln - Defense Minister

India's Arms Exports Reach New High of Over $4Bln - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

India's arms exports reached a new all-time high in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, totaling $4.1 billion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

2026-04-02T08:36+0000

2026-04-02T08:36+0000

2026-04-02T08:36+0000

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"India's defense exports set a new historical high, reaching a record 384.2 billion rupees [$4.1 billion] in the 2025-2026 fiscal year. This marks a steady increase of 62.66% compared to the previous fiscal year," Singh wrote on X. This significant spike in defense exports reflects the growing confidence of the international community in India's own technological capabilities and the power of its advanced manufacturing base, the minister added. Considering that 54.84% of this volume was provided by state-owned defense enterprises and 45.16% by the private sector, this achievement demonstrates the strength and effectiveness of the defense ecosystem based on cooperation and self-sufficiency, Singh said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/russia-india-enterprise-hands-35000-ak-203-assault-rifles-to-indian-armed-forces---rostec-1119250514.html

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