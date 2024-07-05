International
Russia-India Enterprise Hands 35,000 AK-203 Assault Rifles to Indian Armed Forces - Rostec
A Russian-Indian joint venture has handed over 35,000 AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Armed Forces, the Rostec State Corporation said in a statement.
“The Russian-Indian joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, registered and located in India, has manufactured and transferred 35,000 Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Defense Ministry. The founders of the enterprise on the Russian side are [state defense export enterprise] Rosoboronexport and the Kalashnikov Concern of the Rostec State Corporation," Rostec said. Rostec said Russia and India keep implementing defense industry projects. Current and future programs are focused on technological cooperation between the sides.
07:33 GMT 05.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian-Indian joint venture has handed over 35,000 AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Armed Forces, the Rostec State Corporation said in a statement.
The Russian-Indian joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, registered and located in India, has manufactured and transferred 35,000 Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Defense Ministry. The founders of the enterprise on the Russian side are [state defense export enterprise] Rosoboronexport and the Kalashnikov Concern of the Rostec State Corporation," Rostec said.
Military
New Russian PKZ Machine Gun: Weighs Less and Packs a Punch
13 June, 10:38 GMT

The Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifle is a version of the AK-200 assault rifle designed to chamber the 7.62x39 mm cartridge used in the Indian Armed Forces.

Rostec said Russia and India keep implementing defense industry projects. Current and future programs are focused on technological cooperation between the sides.
