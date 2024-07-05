https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/russia-india-enterprise-hands-35000-ak-203-assault-rifles-to-indian-armed-forces---rostec-1119250514.html

Russia-India Enterprise Hands 35,000 AK-203 Assault Rifles to Indian Armed Forces - Rostec

Sputnik International

A Russian-Indian joint venture has handed over 35,000 AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Armed Forces, the Rostec State Corporation said in a statement.

“The Russian-Indian joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, registered and located in India, has manufactured and transferred 35,000 Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Defense Ministry. The founders of the enterprise on the Russian side are [state defense export enterprise] Rosoboronexport and the Kalashnikov Concern of the Rostec State Corporation," Rostec said. Rostec said Russia and India keep implementing defense industry projects. Current and future programs are focused on technological cooperation between the sides.

