https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/iran-almost-finalized-draft-of-new-navigation-regime-in-strait-of-hormuz-1123934416.html
Iran Almost Finalized Draft of New Navigation Regime in Strait of Hormuz
Iran Almost Finalized Draft of New Navigation Regime in Strait of Hormuz
Sputnik International
Iran has nearly completed its draft protocol, which would establish a new navigation regime in the Strait of Hormuz, and plans to begin talks with Oman to develop a joint solution, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in an interview with Sputnik.
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"The draft of this protocol is currently in the final stages of preparation. Once we have it ready, we will begin negotiations with Oman so that we can draft a joint protocol," Gharibabadi said. In peacetime, all vessels that will pass through the Strait of Hormuz must have all the necessary agreements with the coastal states - Iran and Oman, obtaining the necessary permits and licenses in advance, the diplomat added. Thus, the security of the strait will be ensured, and Iran and Oman will bear greater responsibility for it, Gharibabadi also said. The requirements will not be applied in the form of restrictions, but rather with the aim of facilitating traffic and ensuring the safe passage of ships, as well as providing services to ships wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without any problems, the diplomat stated.
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iranian deputy foreign minister kazem gharibabadi, navigation regime in strait of hormuz, new navigation regime
iranian deputy foreign minister kazem gharibabadi, navigation regime in strait of hormuz, new navigation regime
Iran Almost Finalized Draft of New Navigation Regime in Strait of Hormuz
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has nearly completed its draft protocol, which would establish a new navigation regime in the Strait of Hormuz, and plans to begin talks with Oman to develop a joint solution, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The draft of this protocol is currently in the final stages of preparation. Once we have it ready, we will begin negotiations with Oman so that we can draft a joint protocol," Gharibabadi said.
In peacetime, all vessels that will pass through the Strait of Hormuz
must have all the necessary agreements with the coastal states - Iran and Oman, obtaining the necessary permits and licenses in advance, the diplomat added.
Thus, the security of the strait will be ensured, and Iran and Oman will bear greater responsibility for it, Gharibabadi also said.
The requirements will not be applied in the form of restrictions, but rather with the aim of facilitating traffic and ensuring the safe passage of ships, as well as providing services to ships wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without any problems, the diplomat stated.