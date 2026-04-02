https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/irgc-says-attacked-us-linked-industrial-facilities-in-middle-east-1123934535.html
IRGC Says Attacked US-Linked Industrial Facilities in Middle East
IRGC Says Attacked US-Linked Industrial Facilities in Middle East
Sputnik International
The Iranian military has attacked US-linked steel and aluminum industry facilities in the Middle East, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.
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Iran has previously said that US and Israel attacked facilities of the Iranian metallurgical companies Khouzestan Steel and Mobarakeh Steel. The IRGC said it targeted a steel plant in Abu Dhabi linked to US Steel, an aluminum facility in Bahrain, a US military site near the Bahraini capital, and assets tied to Israel's defense firm Rafael. Dozens of US troops were killed or wounded in the drone and missile strikes, it added. In addition, the Iranian military attacked three Israeli air bases and several US bases in the Middle East, the IRGC said. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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iranian military, us-linked steel and aluminum industry facilities in the middle east, iran's islamic revolutionary guard corps
IRGC Says Attacked US-Linked Industrial Facilities in Middle East
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military has attacked US-linked steel and aluminum industry facilities in the Middle East, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.
Iran has previously said that US and Israel attacked facilities of the Iranian metallurgical companies Khouzestan Steel and Mobarakeh Steel.
"The 90th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with a retaliatory attack on the US steel and aluminum industries in the region," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
The IRGC said it targeted a steel plant in Abu Dhabi linked to US Steel, an aluminum facility in Bahrain, a US military
site near the Bahraini capital, and assets tied to Israel's defense firm Rafael. Dozens of US troops were killed or wounded in the drone and missile strikes, it added.
In addition, the Iranian military attacked three Israeli air bases and several US bases in the Middle East, the IRGC said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.