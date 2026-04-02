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Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report
Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report
Sputnik International
European officials are discussing how to deal with the White House's threats to pull the US out of NATO and what they would do if Washington delivers, American media reports.
2026-04-02T10:33+0000
2026-04-02T10:33+0000
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"It's pretty clear" that NATO is already disintegrating and its European members "can't wait for the alliance to be completely dead." European nations should urgently bolster their own defenses, one of the leaders reportedly insisted. There is a common "grim view" that Washington's criticisms of the UK, Spain, France and others over their reluctance to support the US war on Iran reflect "a fundamental breach in the transatlantic alliance," one said.The White House has "destroyed" the transatlantic relationship and "unified" Europe in opposition to the Iran war, another stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/us-needs-to-re-examine-natos-value-to-country--state-secretary-1123927391.html
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paralyzed nato, european officials, pull the us out of nato, nato 'falling apart
paralyzed nato, european officials, pull the us out of nato, nato 'falling apart

Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report

10:33 GMT 02.04.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
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European leaders are mulling how to deal with US threats to pull out of NATO, US media reports.
"It's pretty clear" that NATO is already disintegrating and its European members "can't wait for the alliance to be completely dead."
European nations should urgently bolster their own defenses, one of the leaders reportedly insisted.
There is a common "grim view" that Washington's criticisms of the UK, Spain, France and others over their reluctance to support the US war on Iran reflect "a fundamental breach in the transatlantic alliance," one said.
The White House has "destroyed" the transatlantic relationship and "unified" Europe in opposition to the Iran war, another stressed.
President Donald Trump leaves after a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
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US Needs to Re-Examine NATO's Value to Country — Secretary of State
1 April, 03:58 GMT
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