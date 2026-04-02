https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/paralyzed-nato-falling-apart--report-1123933092.html
Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report
Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report
Sputnik International
European officials are discussing how to deal with the White House's threats to pull the US out of NATO and what they would do if Washington delivers, American media reports.
2026-04-02T10:33+0000
2026-04-02T10:33+0000
2026-04-02T10:33+0000
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"It's pretty clear" that NATO is already disintegrating and its European members "can't wait for the alliance to be completely dead." European nations should urgently bolster their own defenses, one of the leaders reportedly insisted. There is a common "grim view" that Washington's criticisms of the UK, Spain, France and others over their reluctance to support the US war on Iran reflect "a fundamental breach in the transatlantic alliance," one said.The White House has "destroyed" the transatlantic relationship and "unified" Europe in opposition to the Iran war, another stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/us-needs-to-re-examine-natos-value-to-country--state-secretary-1123927391.html
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paralyzed nato, european officials, pull the us out of nato, nato 'falling apart
paralyzed nato, european officials, pull the us out of nato, nato 'falling apart
Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report
European leaders are mulling how to deal with US threats to pull out of NATO, US media reports.
"It's pretty clear" that NATO is already disintegrating
and its European members "can't wait for the alliance to be completely dead."
European nations should urgently bolster their own defenses, one of the leaders reportedly insisted.
There is a common "grim view" that Washington's criticisms of the UK, Spain, France and others over their reluctance to support the US war on Iran reflect "a fundamental breach in the transatlantic alliance," one said.
The White House has "destroyed" the transatlantic relationship and "unified" Europe in opposition to the Iran war, another stressed.