https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/paralyzed-nato-falling-apart--report-1123933092.html

Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report

Paralyzed NATO 'Falling Apart' – Report

Sputnik International

European officials are discussing how to deal with the White House's threats to pull the US out of NATO and what they would do if Washington delivers, American media reports.

2026-04-02T10:33+0000

2026-04-02T10:33+0000

2026-04-02T10:33+0000

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"It's pretty clear" that NATO is already disintegrating and its European members "can't wait for the alliance to be completely dead." European nations should urgently bolster their own defenses, one of the leaders reportedly insisted. There is a common "grim view" that Washington's criticisms of the UK, Spain, France and others over their reluctance to support the US war on Iran reflect "a fundamental breach in the transatlantic alliance," one said.The White House has "destroyed" the transatlantic relationship and "unified" Europe in opposition to the Iran war, another stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/us-needs-to-re-examine-natos-value-to-country--state-secretary-1123927391.html

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paralyzed nato, european officials, pull the us out of nato, nato 'falling apart