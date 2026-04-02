https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/trump-says-us-will-hit-iran-hard-in-next-2-3-weeks-threatens-stone-age-1123931628.html
Trump Says US Will Hit Iran Hard in Next 2-3 Weeks, Threatens 'Stone Age'
Trump Says US Will Hit Iran Hard in Next 2-3 Weeks, Threatens 'Stone Age'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will intensify strikes on Iran over the next two to three weeks and threatened to bring the country to the "Stone Ages."
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The US military "core strategic objectives" amid its ongoing military operation against Iran are nearly achieved, the US President said.US President Donald Trump promised that the US military will simultaneously strike all Iranian power plants if the deal between Washington and Tehran fails."If there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants, very hard and probably simultaneously," Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.He added the US did not strike Iranian oil infrastructure because doing so would have left Tehran with no chance of recovery. Trump also asserted that the US could carry out such a strike.Last week, Trump claimed Washington and Tehran had "very positive and productive" talks and postponed strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure until April 6. Iran dismissed reports about direct talks, saying it only received messages expressing desire to engage in dialogue.
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Trump Says US Will Hit Iran Hard in Next 2-3 Weeks, Threatens 'Stone Age'
03:59 GMT 02.04.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 02.04.2026)
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will intensify strikes on Iran over the next two to three weeks and threatened to bring the country to the "Stone Ages."
The US military "core strategic objectives" amid its ongoing military operation against Iran are nearly achieved, the US President said.
"I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objectives shortly, very shortly, we're going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks, we're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong," Trump said in his address to the nation.
US President Donald Trump promised that the US military will simultaneously strike all Iranian power plants if the deal between Washington and Tehran fails.
"If there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants, very hard and probably simultaneously," Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.
He added the US did not strike Iranian oil infrastructure because doing so would have left Tehran with no chance of recovery. Trump also asserted that the US could carry out such a strike.
Last week, Trump claimed Washington and Tehran had "very positive and productive" talks and postponed strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure until April 6. Iran dismissed reports about direct talks, saying it only received messages expressing desire to engage in dialogue.