https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/us-embassy-in-baghdad-urges-us-citizens-to-leave-iraq-immediately-1123932313.html

US Embassy in Baghdad Urges US Citizens to Leave Iraq Immediately

US Embassy in Baghdad Urges US Citizens to Leave Iraq Immediately

Sputnik International

The US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens in Iraq on Thursday to leave the country immediately due to threats by pro-Iranian groups to attack central Baghdad, where foreign diplomatic missions are located, according to a statement from the diplomatic mission.

2026-04-02T08:38+0000

2026-04-02T08:38+0000

2026-04-02T08:38+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

iraq

iran

us embassy

baghdad

us citizens

us citizen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083314460_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_576d7aaae4e9a410b835f69856045756.jpg

"Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours. Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks against US citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) ... US citizens are advised: 'Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there,'" the embassy said in a statement. It warned that pro-Iranian groups might attack US citizens, businesses, universities, diplomatic missions, energy facilities, hotels, and airports believed to be associated with the US, as well as Iraqi institutions and civilian targets. Certain pro-Iranian Shiite groups may be linked to the Iraqi government, the embassy also said. Earlier this week, Iraqi authorities said that they were fulfilling their obligations to protect foreign missions in the country amid the escalating situation in the region. They also called on the US to cease strikes on positions of the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces, which Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called a violation of the country's sovereignty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-military-base-in-erbil-in-northern-iraq-attacked---reports-1123721684.html

iraq

iran

baghdad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us embassy in baghdad, leave iraq immediately, us citizens, us citizens in iraq