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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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US Embassy in Baghdad Urges US Citizens to Leave Iraq Immediately
US Embassy in Baghdad Urges US Citizens to Leave Iraq Immediately
Sputnik International
The US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens in Iraq on Thursday to leave the country immediately due to threats by pro-Iranian groups to attack central Baghdad, where foreign diplomatic missions are located, according to a statement from the diplomatic mission.
2026-04-02T08:38+0000
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"Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours. Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks against US citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) ... US citizens are advised: 'Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there,'" the embassy said in a statement. It warned that pro-Iranian groups might attack US citizens, businesses, universities, diplomatic missions, energy facilities, hotels, and airports believed to be associated with the US, as well as Iraqi institutions and civilian targets. Certain pro-Iranian Shiite groups may be linked to the Iraqi government, the embassy also said. Earlier this week, Iraqi authorities said that they were fulfilling their obligations to protect foreign missions in the country amid the escalating situation in the region. They also called on the US to cease strikes on positions of the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces, which Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called a violation of the country's sovereignty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-military-base-in-erbil-in-northern-iraq-attacked---reports-1123721684.html
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us embassy in baghdad, leave iraq immediately, us citizens, us citizens in iraq

US Embassy in Baghdad Urges US Citizens to Leave Iraq Immediately

08:38 GMT 02.04.2026
© AP Photo / Khalid MohammedIn this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq.
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
© AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
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DOHA (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens in Iraq on Thursday to leave the country immediately due to threats by pro-Iranian groups to attack central Baghdad, where foreign diplomatic missions are located, according to a statement from the diplomatic mission.
"Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours. Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks against US citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) ... US citizens are advised: 'Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there,'" the embassy said in a statement.
It warned that pro-Iranian groups might attack US citizens, businesses, universities, diplomatic missions, energy facilities, hotels, and airports believed to be associated with the US, as well as Iraqi institutions and civilian targets.
Certain pro-Iranian Shiite groups may be linked to the Iraqi government, the embassy also said.
"The Iraqi government has not prevented terrorist attacks in or from Iraqi territory. Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups may claim to be associated with the Iraqi government. Terrorists may carry identification denoting their status as Iraqi government employees," the diplomatic mission wrote on X.
Earlier this week, Iraqi authorities said that they were fulfilling their obligations to protect foreign missions in the country amid the escalating situation in the region. They also called on the US to cease strikes on positions of the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces, which Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called a violation of the country's sovereignty.
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