https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/venezuelas-rodriguez-calls-lifting-of-sanctions-step-toward-normalizing-ties-with-us-1123931767.html
Venezuela’s Rodriguez Calls Lifting of Sanctions Step Toward Normalizing Ties With US
Venezuela’s Rodriguez Calls Lifting of Sanctions Step Toward Normalizing Ties With US
Sputnik International
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez believes that the lifting of US sanctions against her is a step toward normalizing bilateral relations.
2026-04-02T03:13+0000
2026-04-02T03:13+0000
2026-04-02T04:43+0000
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nicolas maduro
treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)
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On Wednesday, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Rodriguez was removed from its sanctions list. "President Trump’s decision is a significant step in the right direction to normalize and strengthen relations between our countries. We trust that this progress and determination will ultimately lead to the lifting of the additional active sanctions on our country. This will allow for rapid economic development, investment, and an effective bilateral cooperation agenda for the benefit of our peoples," Rodriguez said on X on Wednesday. The United States and Venezuela restored diplomatic relations in March after severing them in 2019. On January 3, the United States attacked Venezuela to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez who was officially sworn in as Acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long strained ties.
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venezuela-us relations, us-venezuela relations, us sanctions, delcy rodrigues, sanctions on venezuela
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Venezuela’s Rodriguez Calls Lifting of Sanctions Step Toward Normalizing Ties With US
03:13 GMT 02.04.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 02.04.2026)
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez believes that the lifting of US sanctions against her is a step toward normalizing bilateral relations.
On Wednesday, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Rodriguez was removed from its sanctions list.
"President Trump’s decision is a significant step in the right direction to normalize and strengthen relations between our countries. We trust that this progress and determination will ultimately lead to the lifting of the additional active sanctions on our country. This will allow for rapid economic development, investment, and an effective bilateral cooperation agenda for the benefit of our peoples," Rodriguez said on X on Wednesday.
The United States and Venezuela restored diplomatic relations in March after severing them in 2019.
On January 3, the United States attacked Venezuela to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez who was officially sworn in as Acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long strained ties.