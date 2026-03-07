https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-officially-recognizes-current-government-of-venezuela---trump-1123785082.html
US Officially Recognizes Current Government of Venezuela - Trump
US Officially Recognizes Current Government of Venezuela - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States has officially recognized the current government of Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
"I am pleased to say that this week, we have formally recognized the Venezuelan government. We have actually legally recognized them," Trump at the Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral, Florida.In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long-strained ties.
2026
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
, who was officially sworn in as acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long-strained ties.