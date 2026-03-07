https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-officially-recognizes-current-government-of-venezuela---trump-1123785082.html

US Officially Recognizes Current Government of Venezuela - Trump

US Officially Recognizes Current Government of Venezuela - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States has officially recognized the current government of Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

2026-03-07T16:22+0000

2026-03-07T16:22+0000

2026-03-07T16:22+0000

americas

us

donald trump

nicolas maduro

delcy rodriguez

venezuela

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/07/1123784234_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6c1bd16bd29cae5d6a117682723482f6.jpg

"I am pleased to say that this week, we have formally recognized the Venezuelan government. We have actually legally recognized them," Trump at the Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral, Florida.In the wake of Maduro's capture, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting President on January 5. Since then, Washington and Caracas have undertaken a series of steps to thaw their long-strained ties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/trump-praises-venezuelas-rodriguez-says-oil-beginning-to-flow-1123765766.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, venezuela, trump, government, rodriguez, americas summit