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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/france-to-fund-rafale-f5-project-independently-following-rift-with-uae---reports-1123935975.html
France to Fund Rafale F5 Project Independently Following Rift With UAE - Reports
France to Fund Rafale F5 Project Independently Following Rift With UAE - Reports
Sputnik International
France will be forced to independently finance its Rafale F5 fighter jet project due to disagreements with the United Arab Emirates over participation in the development, French newspaper La Tribune reported.
2026-04-03T03:14+0000
2026-04-03T04:47+0000
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At France's request, the UAE was prepared to finance 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) of the total budget of approximately 5 billion euros for the fighter jet's modernization by the end of last year, the report said on Thursday. The UAE was initially interested in investing in the project, but both sides were unable to reach a common understanding regarding their participation, the report read. The UAE reportedly wanted to actively participate in the project, while the French side, after careful consideration, decided against granting Abu Dhabi access to its developments, particularly in the field of optoelectronics. Consequently, the UAE withdrew from the project, the newspaper reported. As a result, future funding for the Rafale F5 will likely be stretched out, and deliveries of Rafale fighters upgraded to the F5 standard will be delayed, the report noted. At the same time, according to several sources, it is currently unclear whether the UAE will return to the negotiating table on the Rafale F5 project after 2027, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/french-defense-minister-says-drone-development-main-challenge-for-2025-1121377569.html
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rafale f5 development, france-uae relations, uae jets project, uae-france relations, french military
rafale f5 development, france-uae relations, uae jets project, uae-france relations, french military

France to Fund Rafale F5 Project Independently Following Rift With UAE - Reports

03:14 GMT 03.04.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 03.04.2026)
© Benoit TessierFrench President Emmanuel Macron looks at a display model of a Rafale fighter jet
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at a display model of a Rafale fighter jet - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2026
© Benoit Tessier
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France will be forced to independently finance its Rafale F5 fighter jet project due to disagreements with the United Arab Emirates over participation in the development, French newspaper La Tribune reported.
At France's request, the UAE was prepared to finance 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) of the total budget of approximately 5 billion euros for the fighter jet's modernization by the end of last year, the report said on Thursday.
The UAE was initially interested in investing in the project, but both sides were unable to reach a common understanding regarding their participation, the report read. The UAE reportedly wanted to actively participate in the project, while the French side, after careful consideration, decided against granting Abu Dhabi access to its developments, particularly in the field of optoelectronics. Consequently, the UAE withdrew from the project, the newspaper reported.
Algerian Army chief, Gen. Said Chanegriha, center, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu review a guard of honor as part of Chengriha's official visit in Paris, Tuesday, Jan.24, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2025
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As a result, future funding for the Rafale F5 will likely be stretched out, and deliveries of Rafale fighters upgraded to the F5 standard will be delayed, the report noted.
At the same time, according to several sources, it is currently unclear whether the UAE will return to the negotiating table on the Rafale F5 project after 2027, the report said.
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