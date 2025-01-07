https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/french-defense-minister-says-drone-development-main-challenge-for-2025-1121377569.html
French Defense Minister Says Drone Development Main Challenge for 2025
French Defense Minister Says Drone Development Main Challenge for 2025
The development of unmanned aerial vehicles and technologies is the major challenge for the French defense industry in 2025, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.
France also intends to become a leader in the use of artificial intelligence for various operational purposes, including countering drones, fire control, fighter jets and nuclear submarines, the minister noted. The lack of a budget for 2025 is a "threat to the country's rearmament," Lecornu said, at the same time noting that France is transitioning to an "economy of war," which has already allowed it to double the production of shells, including 155mm caliber, and Mistral short-range air defense missile systems. In addition, the minister said that the country is set to open a new gunpowder production plant in Bergerac this spring to localize manufacturing on national territory. He also emphasized the need to invent "weapons of the future, easier to manufacture, cheaper and in greater quantity." The year 2024 has become the second most successful in terms of defense exports, which amounted to 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion), including the sale of Rafale fighter jets and submarines, Lecornu added.
French Defense Minister Says Drone Development Main Challenge for 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The development of unmanned aerial vehicles and technologies is the major challenge for the French defense industry in 2025, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.
"Drones have become the backbone of modern battles. Every ground unit, navy ship or aircraft must be equipped with accompanying drones and a defense system against them. All weapons must be equipped with electronic warfare systems. However, we are not at our best in this regard, 2025 should be a breakthrough year, and developments in this field need to be accelerated," Lecornu said in an annual address to the armed forces.
France also intends to become a leader in the use of artificial intelligence for various operational purposes, including countering drones, fire control, fighter jets and nuclear submarines, the minister noted.
The lack of a budget for 2025 is a "threat to the country's rearmament,"
Lecornu said, at the same time noting that France is transitioning to an "economy of war," which has already allowed it to double the production of shells, including 155mm caliber, and Mistral short-range air defense missile systems.
In addition, the minister said that the country is set to open a new gunpowder production plant in Bergerac this spring to localize manufacturing on national territory.
He also emphasized the need to invent "weapons of the future, easier to manufacture, cheaper and in greater quantity."
The year 2024 has become the second most successful in terms of defense exports,
which amounted to 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion), including the sale of Rafale fighter jets
and submarines, Lecornu added.