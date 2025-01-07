https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/french-defense-minister-says-drone-development-main-challenge-for-2025-1121377569.html

French Defense Minister Says Drone Development Main Challenge for 2025

French Defense Minister Says Drone Development Main Challenge for 2025

The development of unmanned aerial vehicles and technologies is the major challenge for the French defense industry in 2025, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

France also intends to become a leader in the use of artificial intelligence for various operational purposes, including countering drones, fire control, fighter jets and nuclear submarines, the minister noted. The lack of a budget for 2025 is a "threat to the country's rearmament," Lecornu said, at the same time noting that France is transitioning to an "economy of war," which has already allowed it to double the production of shells, including 155mm caliber, and Mistral short-range air defense missile systems. In addition, the minister said that the country is set to open a new gunpowder production plant in Bergerac this spring to localize manufacturing on national territory. He also emphasized the need to invent "weapons of the future, easier to manufacture, cheaper and in greater quantity." The year 2024 has become the second most successful in terms of defense exports, which amounted to 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion), including the sale of Rafale fighter jets and submarines, Lecornu added.

