https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/pentagon-fires-army-chief-of-staff-2-generals-in-one-day-1123935676.html

Pentagon Fires Army Chief of Staff, 2 Generals in One Day

Pentagon Fires Army Chief of Staff, 2 Generals in One Day

Sputnik International

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell has confirmed the reports about the retirement of Gen. Randy George as the chief of staff of the army.

2026-04-03T03:38+0000

2026-04-03T03:38+0000

2026-04-03T04:38+0000

military

us

pentagon

peter hegseth

us department of defense (dod)

joint chiefs of staff

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"General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement," Parnell wrote on X.Christopher LaNeve, who previously served as Pete Hegseth's military aide and commanded the 82nd Airborne Division, will serve as acting chief, according to a CBS report.Additionally, Training and Transformation Command Gen. David Hodne and Army Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. William Green Jr. were fired by the Secretary of War, according to Reuters, citing sources.Hegseth has now replaced nearly the entire Joint Chiefs; only the chiefs of the Marine Corps and the Space Force remain.

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