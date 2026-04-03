https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/pentagon-fires-army-chief-of-staff-2-generals-in-one-day-1123935676.html
Pentagon Fires Army Chief of Staff, 2 Generals in One Day
Pentagon Fires Army Chief of Staff, 2 Generals in One Day
Sputnik International
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell has confirmed the reports about the retirement of Gen. Randy George as the chief of staff of the army.
2026-04-03T03:38+0000
2026-04-03T03:38+0000
2026-04-03T04:38+0000
military
us
pentagon
peter hegseth
us department of defense (dod)
joint chiefs of staff
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"General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement," Parnell wrote on X.Christopher LaNeve, who previously served as Pete Hegseth's military aide and commanded the 82nd Airborne Division, will serve as acting chief, according to a CBS report.Additionally, Training and Transformation Command Gen. David Hodne and Army Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. William Green Jr. were fired by the Secretary of War, according to Reuters, citing sources.Hegseth has now replaced nearly the entire Joint Chiefs; only the chiefs of the Marine Corps and the Space Force remain.
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us generals fired, pentagon chiefs of staff, randy george retired, us army chief of staff fired, us new army chief of staff
us generals fired, pentagon chiefs of staff, randy george retired, us army chief of staff fired, us new army chief of staff
Pentagon Fires Army Chief of Staff, 2 Generals in One Day
03:38 GMT 03.04.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 03.04.2026)
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell has confirmed the reports about the retirement of Gen. Randy George as the chief of staff of the army.
"General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement," Parnell wrote on X.
Christopher LaNeve, who previously served as Pete Hegseth's military aide and commanded the 82nd Airborne Division, will serve as acting chief, according to a CBS report.
12 December 2025, 18:54 GMT
Additionally, Training and Transformation Command Gen. David Hodne and Army Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. William Green Jr. were fired by the Secretary of War, according to Reuters, citing sources.
Hegseth has now replaced nearly the entire Joint Chiefs; only the chiefs of the Marine Corps and the Space Force remain.