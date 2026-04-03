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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/trump-seeking-way-out-of-conflict-with-iran-amid-upcoming-congressional-elections--report-1123935361.html
Trump Seeking Way Out of Conflict With Iran Amid Upcoming Congressional Elections — Report
Trump Seeking Way Out of Conflict With Iran Amid Upcoming Congressional Elections — Report
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is seeking a way out of the conflict with Iran, fearing that a protracted military operation could undermine Republicans' position in the midterm congressional elections, the Time magazine reported, citing sources.
2026-04-03T03:57+0000
2026-04-03T04:27+0000
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The US leader wants to declare victory and end hostilities before the political damage becomes irreparable, the report said on Thursday. "There’s a narrow window," a senior US official was quoted as saying by the magazine. The report noted that Trump, fearing leaks, announced to his aides the day before the operation against Iran that it was canceled. According to the source, Trump arrived at his Mar-a-Lago residence on February 27, where his aides gathered in a temporary operations center. Trump was reportedly outraged by the number of people present, including people he did not know or did not feel he knew well enough. At one point, the president announced that the operation was canceled, the report read, adding that after the room emptied, he called back a smaller circle of trusted aides, the ones he wanted to be with when the operation began. Midterm elections for both houses of Congress will take place on November 3. The Republican Party currently holds a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/trump-says-us-will-hit-iran-hard-in-next-2-3-weeks-threatens-stone-age-1123931628.html
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Trump Seeking Way Out of Conflict With Iran Amid Upcoming Congressional Elections — Report

03:57 GMT 03.04.2026 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 03.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberUS President Donald Trump leaves after a signing ceremony of his Board of Peace initiative at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
US President Donald Trump leaves after a signing ceremony of his Board of Peace initiative at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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US President Donald Trump is seeking a way out of the conflict with Iran, fearing that a protracted military operation could undermine Republicans' position in the midterm congressional elections, the Time magazine reported, citing sources.
The US leader wants to declare victory and end hostilities before the political damage becomes irreparable, the report said on Thursday.
"There’s a narrow window," a senior US official was quoted as saying by the magazine.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says US Will Hit Iran Hard in Next 2-3 Weeks, Threatens 'Stone Age'
2 April, 03:59 GMT
The report noted that Trump, fearing leaks, announced to his aides the day before the operation against Iran that it was canceled. According to the source, Trump arrived at his Mar-a-Lago residence on February 27, where his aides gathered in a temporary operations center. Trump was reportedly outraged by the number of people present, including people he did not know or did not feel he knew well enough.
At one point, the president announced that the operation was canceled, the report read, adding that after the room emptied, he called back a smaller circle of trusted aides, the ones he wanted to be with when the operation began.
Midterm elections for both houses of Congress will take place on November 3. The Republican Party currently holds a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
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