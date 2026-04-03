https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/trump-seeking-way-out-of-conflict-with-iran-amid-upcoming-congressional-elections--report-1123935361.html
Trump Seeking Way Out of Conflict With Iran Amid Upcoming Congressional Elections — Report
Trump Seeking Way Out of Conflict With Iran Amid Upcoming Congressional Elections — Report
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is seeking a way out of the conflict with Iran, fearing that a protracted military operation could undermine Republicans' position in the midterm congressional elections, the Time magazine reported, citing sources.
2026-04-03T03:57+0000
2026-04-03T03:57+0000
2026-04-03T04:27+0000
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The US leader wants to declare victory and end hostilities before the political damage becomes irreparable, the report said on Thursday. "There’s a narrow window," a senior US official was quoted as saying by the magazine. The report noted that Trump, fearing leaks, announced to his aides the day before the operation against Iran that it was canceled. According to the source, Trump arrived at his Mar-a-Lago residence on February 27, where his aides gathered in a temporary operations center. Trump was reportedly outraged by the number of people present, including people he did not know or did not feel he knew well enough. At one point, the president announced that the operation was canceled, the report read, adding that after the room emptied, he called back a smaller circle of trusted aides, the ones he wanted to be with when the operation began. Midterm elections for both houses of Congress will take place on November 3. The Republican Party currently holds a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/trump-says-us-will-hit-iran-hard-in-next-2-3-weeks-threatens-stone-age-1123931628.html
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trump on iran war, us-iran war, iran-us war, us midterm elections, republicans in midterms
trump on iran war, us-iran war, iran-us war, us midterm elections, republicans in midterms
Trump Seeking Way Out of Conflict With Iran Amid Upcoming Congressional Elections — Report
03:57 GMT 03.04.2026 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 03.04.2026)
US President Donald Trump is seeking a way out of the conflict with Iran, fearing that a protracted military operation could undermine Republicans' position in the midterm congressional elections, the Time magazine reported, citing sources.
The US leader wants to declare victory and end hostilities before the political damage becomes irreparable, the report said on Thursday.
"There’s a narrow window," a senior US official was quoted as saying by the magazine.
The report noted that Trump, fearing leaks, announced to his aides the day before the operation against Iran that it was canceled. According to the source, Trump arrived at his Mar-a-Lago residence on February 27, where his aides gathered in a temporary operations center. Trump was reportedly outraged by the number of people present, including people he did not know or did not feel he knew well enough.
At one point, the president announced that the operation was canceled, the report read, adding that after the room emptied, he called back a smaller circle of trusted aides, the ones he wanted to be with when the operation began.
Midterm elections for both houses of Congress will take place on November 3. The Republican Party currently holds a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.