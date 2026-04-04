https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/iran-blasts-us-israeli-bombardment-of-universities-killing-of-scientists-1123944371.html
Iran Blasts US-Israeli Bombardment of Universities, Killing of Scientists
Iran Blasts US-Israeli Bombardment of Universities, Killing of Scientists
Sputnik International
The US and Israel have attacked more than 30 Iranian universities since the start of this war, and murdered over 60 professors since June 2025, Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaee Sarraf told Sputnik.
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Iran’s scientific development is the “heritage of all humanity,” and “cannot be stopped” by the US and Israel’s brutal attacks, the minister stressed.The 1979 Revolution endowed Iran with “millions” of scientists and young researchers.The coalition can’t kill them all, Saraf noted.
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Hossein Simaee Sarraf Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology
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are us and israel killing iranian scientists, how many iranian universities have us and israel attacked
are us and israel killing iranian scientists, how many iranian universities have us and israel attacked
Iran Blasts US-Israeli Bombardment of Universities, Killing of Scientists
Exclusive
The US and Israel have attacked more than 30 Iranian universities since the start of this war, and murdered over 60 professors since June 2025, Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaee Sarraf told Sputnik.
“These professors…did not die as a result of a single attack or bombing. The US and Israel deliberately targeted them and planned their killing. This is a crime not only against international law, but a moral one,” Saraf said.
Iran’s scientific development is the “heritage of all humanity,” and “cannot be stopped” by the US and Israel’s brutal attacks, the minister stressed.
The 1979 Revolution endowed Iran with “millions” of scientists and young researchers.
The coalition can’t kill them all, Saraf noted.