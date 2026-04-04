https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/iran-blasts-us-israeli-bombardment-of-universities-killing-of-scientists-1123944371.html

Iran Blasts US-Israeli Bombardment of Universities, Killing of Scientists

Iran Blasts US-Israeli Bombardment of Universities, Killing of Scientists

Sputnik International

The US and Israel have attacked more than 30 Iranian universities since the start of this war, and murdered over 60 professors since June 2025, Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaee Sarraf told Sputnik.

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Iran’s scientific development is the “heritage of all humanity,” and “cannot be stopped” by the US and Israel’s brutal attacks, the minister stressed.The 1979 Revolution endowed Iran with “millions” of scientists and young researchers.The coalition can’t kill them all, Saraf noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/consequences-of-strikes-on-irans-bushehr-npp-to-destroy-life-in-arab-countries--araghchi-1123944032.html

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Hossein Simaee Sarraf Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Sputnik International Hossein Simaee Sarraf Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology 2026-04-04T19:12+0000 true PT1M56S

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are us and israel killing iranian scientists, how many iranian universities have us and israel attacked