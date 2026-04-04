https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/consequences-of-strikes-on-irans-bushehr-npp-to-destroy-life-in-arab-countries--araghchi-1123944032.html

Consequences of Strikes on Iran's Bushehr NPP to Destroy Life in Arab Countries – Araghchi

Consequences of Strikes on Iran's Bushehr NPP to Destroy Life in Arab Countries – Araghchi

Sputnik International

Radioactive consequences from strikes on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will destroy life in the capitals of Persian Gulf countries, not in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

2026-04-04T16:38+0000

2026-04-04T16:38+0000

2026-04-04T16:39+0000

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Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr NPP site came under fire from the United States and Israel, and one of its employees was killed. Previously, the AEOI reported three strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant on March 17, 24, and 27. Iran also recorded two attacks on the Natanz nuclear facility on March 1 and 21, as well as a strike on the heavy water plant in Khondab on March 27 and on the uranium concentrate production plant in Ardakan. Iran has accused the US and Israel of carrying out these attacks. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/nuclear-risk-rising-daily-amid-bushehr-nuclear-plant-attacks-rosatom-ceo-1123943163.html

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