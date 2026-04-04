https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/us-armys-christian-extremists-vs-orthodoxy-rift-that-shapes-iran-war-1123942240.html

US Army’s ‘Christian Extremists’ vs. Orthodoxy: Rift That Shapes Iran War

US Army’s ‘Christian Extremists’ vs. Orthodoxy: Rift That Shapes Iran War

Sputnik International

The Orthodox Church opposes Protestants, including some US senators and politicians, who argue that the US-Israeli bombing of Iran is a holy war, Roman Lunkin from the Moscow-based Institute of Europe think tank tells Sputnik.

2026-04-04T10:53+0000

2026-04-04T10:53+0000

2026-04-04T10:53+0000

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The Orthodox Church opposes American Protestants, including some US senators and politicians, who argue that the US-Israeli bombing of Iran is a holy war, Roman Lunkin from the Moscow-based Institute of Europe think tank tells Sputnik.US Protestants portray support for Israel against Iran as the defense of a key ally and the Holy Land itself — echoing the Crusader mindset.As for Orthodox Christians, although they also believe that the Jews played a special role, they insist that faith in Jesus Christ, as well as salvation, are open to all people, and on an equal basis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-not-seeking-ceasefire-but-wants-end-to-war---foreign-minister-1123844421.html

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