https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-not-seeking-ceasefire-but-wants-end-to-war---foreign-minister-1123844421.html

Iran Not Seeking Ceasefire, But Wants End to War - Foreign Minister

Iran Not Seeking Ceasefire, But Wants End to War - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Tehran does not seek a ceasefire and does not believe in it, but wants an end to the war, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

2026-03-18T11:18+0000

2026-03-18T11:18+0000

2026-03-18T11:18+0000

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abbas araghchi

middle east

ali larijani

china

strait of hormuz

supreme national security council

iran

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israel

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"We are not seeking a ceasefire because we do not want this scenario to happen again after a while. We want the war to stop completely and forever ... We do not believe in a ceasefire, we believe in the end of the war," the minister said.Iran's system continues to work, a replacement was immediately provided, and Iran has a strong political structure, Abbas Araghchi said, commenting on the death of Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.It is necessary to work out new agreements on the Strait of Hormuz and the navigation through it, Araghchi said."It is necessary to create new agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it," the minister said.China and a number of other countries can act as mediators in the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East, Araghchi said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irans-supreme-national-security-council-confirms-death-of-ali-larijani--statement-1123842315.html

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