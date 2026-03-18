https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-not-seeking-ceasefire-but-wants-end-to-war---foreign-minister-1123844421.html
Iran Not Seeking Ceasefire, But Wants End to War - Foreign Minister
Iran Not Seeking Ceasefire, But Wants End to War - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Tehran does not seek a ceasefire and does not believe in it, but wants an end to the war, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T11:18+0000
2026-03-18T11:18+0000
2026-03-18T11:18+0000
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"We are not seeking a ceasefire because we do not want this scenario to happen again after a while. We want the war to stop completely and forever ... We do not believe in a ceasefire, we believe in the end of the war," the minister said.Iran's system continues to work, a replacement was immediately provided, and Iran has a strong political structure, Abbas Araghchi said, commenting on the death of Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.It is necessary to work out new agreements on the Strait of Hormuz and the navigation through it, Araghchi said."It is necessary to create new agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it," the minister said.China and a number of other countries can act as mediators in the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East, Araghchi said.
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iran not seeking ceasefire, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, ceasefire, end to war
iran not seeking ceasefire, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, ceasefire, end to war
Iran Not Seeking Ceasefire, But Wants End to War - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran does not seek a ceasefire and does not believe in it, but wants an end to the war, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"We are not seeking a ceasefire because we do not want this scenario to happen again after a while. We want the war to stop completely and forever ... We do not believe in a ceasefire, we believe in the end of the war," the minister said.
Iran's system continues to work, a replacement was immediately provided, and Iran has a strong political structure, Abbas Araghchi said, commenting on the death of Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.
"The political system in Iran is a very strong structure … The system continued to work, and a replacement was immediately found. If someone else is killed, the same thing will happen. If the foreign minister is killed, eventually someone will take his position," Araghchi said.
It is necessary to work out new agreements on the Strait of Hormuz and the navigation through it, Araghchi said.
"It is necessary to create new agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it," the minister said.
China and a number of other countries can act as mediators in the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East
, Araghchi said.
"In my opinion, several countries can act as intermediaries, including China. China successfully and positively mediated between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and both countries, I am sure, comply with the agreements reached then," the minister said.