https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/us-israeli-strike-kills-wife-of-irans-top-foreign-policy-advisor--pezeshkian-1123939975.html
US-Israeli Strike Kills Wife of Iran’s Top Foreign Policy Advisor — Pezeshkian
US-Israeli Strike Kills Wife of Iran’s Top Foreign Policy Advisor — Pezeshkian
Sputnik International
An assassination attempt on Kamal Kharazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Policy, left his wife dead as he was targeted by US-Israeli strike, Iranian president confirmed.
2026-04-04T03:33+0000
2026-04-04T03:33+0000
2026-04-04T04:53+0000
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the April 1 attack on X:"Just as I was addressing the American people, the head of our Strategic Council on Foreign Policy was targeted in an assassination attempt," he wrote on X.The attack killed Kharazi's wife, he added.Kharazi served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005 and remains a key figure in Tehran’s strategic decision‑making.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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us-iran war, iran-us war, kamal kharazi, us killings of iran leaders, pezeshkian statements
us-iran war, iran-us war, kamal kharazi, us killings of iran leaders, pezeshkian statements
US-Israeli Strike Kills Wife of Iran’s Top Foreign Policy Advisor — Pezeshkian
03:33 GMT 04.04.2026 (Updated: 04:53 GMT 04.04.2026)
An assassination attempt on Kamal Kharazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Policy, left his wife dead as he was targeted by US-Israeli strike, Iranian president confirmed.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the April 1 attack on X:
"Just as I was addressing the American people, the head of our Strategic Council on Foreign Policy was targeted in an assassination attempt," he wrote on X.
The attack killed Kharazi's wife, he added.
Kharazi served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005 and remains a key figure in Tehran’s strategic decision‑making.
"Let the world judge; which side engages in dialogue and negotiation, and which in terrorism?" Pezeshkian added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.