https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/cuba-completes-unloading-of-russian-oil-tanker--oil-company-1123945221.html

Cuba Completes Unloading of Russian Oil Tanker – Oil Company

Cuba Completes Unloading of Russian Oil Tanker – Oil Company

Sputnik International

Cuba has completed the unloading of a Russian tanker carrying 100,000 tonnes of humanitarian oil cargo, the state Union Cuba-Petroleo (CUPET) oil and gas company said on Saturday.

2026-04-05T05:09+0000

2026-04-05T05:09+0000

2026-04-05T05:09+0000

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On Monday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that the Anatoly Kolodkin tanker carrying 100,000 tonnes of crude oil as humanitarian aid had arrived in Cuba and was awaiting unloading at the port of Matanzas. On Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said that a second batch of oil from Russia to Cuba is already being loaded for shipment. He added that Russia "will not leave Cubans in the need." On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba, and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The Cuban government stressed that the US is using the energy blockade to stifle the Cuban economy and make living conditions unbearable for its population.

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us blockade, blockade on cuba, trump's blockade, strangling of cuba, russia-cuba relations, cuba-russia relations, humanitarian blockade, humanitarian aid, russian oil, oil shipments, russian tanker