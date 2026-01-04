https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/venezuela-attacked-could-cuba-be-next-1123414612.html

Regime change in Cuba “is not unrealistic,” but the island nation “could be in the end of the line because there is no value for natural resources in Cuba,” says University of Sao Paulo international affairs senior researcher Marsilea Gombata.

Iran is the more likely target, the academic, who is also a professor at the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation, told Sputnik.As for the attack on Venezuela, besides the fact that “there is no evidence of fentanyl trafficking related to Venezuela,” and that the country’s oil reserves are clearly the “real motivation,” the bigger question is: “to what extent does the US have the right to decide who will be the president of a country?”On January 3, the US military launched large-scale strikes against targets in Venezuela, after which the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, was kidnapped and taken to the US for prosecution on trumped up 'narco-terrorism' charges.

