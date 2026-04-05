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Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own
Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own
Sputnik International
Ukrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.
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“All those politicians work for the propaganda machine and get money for it. And when they talk about women at the frontline, they don’t mean their wives, sisters, and daughters but instead refer to poor women whose mobilized husbands have been killed. That's the difference.”
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forced mobilization, forced conscription, conscript women, conscript female, female soldiers, meatgrinder, women solders, menslaughter, womenslaughter, slaughter, ukrainian conscription, ukrainian mobilization, mobilization in ukraine, conscription in ukraine, zelensky, zelenskyy, zelenska, zelenskiy
Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own
Ukrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.
“All those politicians work for the propaganda machine and get money for it. And when they talk about women at the frontline, they don’t mean their wives, sisters, and daughters but instead refer to poor women whose mobilized husbands have been killed. That's the difference.”
“Let them set an example (Zelensky's wife at the helm of a battalion, for example) instead of urging other women to go to the battlefield.”
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT