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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own
Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own
Sputnik International
Ukrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.
2026-04-05T05:12+0000
2026-04-05T05:12+0000
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“All those politicians work for the propaganda machine and get money for it. And when they talk about women at the frontline, they don’t mean their wives, sisters, and daughters but instead refer to poor women whose mobilized husbands have been killed. That's the difference.”
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Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own

05:12 GMT 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / Tobias SchwarzZelensky's wife Olena Zelenska poses for media prior the Ukrainian-German Mental Health and Rehabilitation Conference in Berlin, on Friday Feb. 2, 2024
Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska poses for media prior the Ukrainian-German Mental Health and Rehabilitation Conference in Berlin, on Friday Feb. 2, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / Tobias Schwarz
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Ukrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.
“All those politicians work for the propaganda machine and get money for it. And when they talk about women at the frontline, they don’t mean their wives, sisters, and daughters but instead refer to poor women whose mobilized husbands have been killed. That's the difference.”
“Let them set an example (Zelensky's wife at the helm of a battalion, for example) instead of urging other women to go to the battlefield.”
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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