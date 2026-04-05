https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/frontline-for-the-poor-ukrainian-politicians-call-on-women-spare-their-own-----1123944733.html

Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own

Frontline for the Poor? Ukrainian Politicians Call on Women, Spare Their Own

Sputnik International

Ukrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik.

2026-04-05T05:12+0000

2026-04-05T05:12+0000

2026-04-05T05:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

mobilization

forced mobilization

proxy war

conscription

conscript

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“All those politicians work for the propaganda machine and get money for it. And when they talk about women at the frontline, they don’t mean their wives, sisters, and daughters but instead refer to poor women whose mobilized husbands have been killed. That's the difference.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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