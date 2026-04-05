Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense

Hungary, Russia, Turkiye and Serbia pledged to take decisive measures to protect the TurkStream pipeline, agreeing that it must be militarily defended Hungary, Russia, Turkiye and Serbia pledged to take decisive measures to protect the TurkStream pipeline, agreeing that it must be militarily defended

Szijjarto linked the attack to ongoing Ukrainian efforts to block Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe – like previous attacks on the Nord Stream and TurkStream pipelines Szijjarto linked the attack to ongoing Ukrainian efforts to block Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe – like previous attacks on the Nord Stream and TurkStream pipelines