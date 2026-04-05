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Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense
Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense
Sputnik International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned the attempted sabotage of the TurkStream gas pipeline amid the European energy crisis.
2026-04-05T19:10+0000
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Peter Szijjarto: Hungary to send Armed Forces for TurkStream defense.
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Peter Szijjarto: Hungary to send Armed Forces for TurkStream defense.
2026-04-05T19:10+0000
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does hungary depend on turkstream, does hungary protect turkstream
does hungary depend on turkstream, does hungary protect turkstream
Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned the attempted sabotage of the TurkStream gas pipeline amid the European energy crisis.
Hungary, Russia, Turkiye and Serbia pledged to take decisive measures to protect the TurkStream pipeline, agreeing that it must be militarily defended
Szijjarto linked the attack to ongoing Ukrainian efforts to block Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe – like previous attacks on the Nord Stream and TurkStream pipelines
He also insisted that Hungary would defend its sovereignty