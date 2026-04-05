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Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense
Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense
Sputnik International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned the attempted sabotage of the TurkStream gas pipeline amid the European energy crisis.
2026-04-05T19:10+0000
2026-04-05T19:10+0000
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/moscow-on-explosives-at-pipeline-in-serbia-hungary-targeted-to-be-stripped-of-sovereignty-1123947901.html
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Peter Szijjarto: Hungary to send Armed Forces for TurkStream defense.
Sputnik International
Peter Szijjarto: Hungary to send Armed Forces for TurkStream defense.
2026-04-05T19:10+0000
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does hungary depend on turkstream, does hungary protect turkstream
does hungary depend on turkstream, does hungary protect turkstream

Hungary to Send Armed Forces for TurkStream Defense

19:10 GMT 05.04.2026
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Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned the attempted sabotage of the TurkStream gas pipeline amid the European energy crisis.
Other key points:
Hungary, Russia, Turkiye and Serbia pledged to take decisive measures to protect the TurkStream pipeline, agreeing that it must be militarily defended
Szijjarto linked the attack to ongoing Ukrainian efforts to block Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe – like previous attacks on the Nord Stream and TurkStream pipelines
He also insisted that Hungary would defend its sovereignty
An engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. File ph - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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