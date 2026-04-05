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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/moscow-on-explosives-at-pipeline-in-serbia-hungary-targeted-to-be-stripped-of-sovereignty-1123947901.html
Russia Says Plot to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Serbia Targets Hungarian Sovereignty
Russia Says Plot to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Serbia Targets Hungarian Sovereignty
Sputnik International
Budapest’s sovereignty is being targeted, but it has resisted, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik commenting on the discovery of explosives near the Serbia–Hungary gas pipeline.
2026-04-05T12:34+0000
2026-04-05T12:44+0000
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"They want to deprive Hungary of its sovereignty," Zakharova said after Serbian authorities discovered explosives near the Turkstream gas pipeline from Serbia to Hungary."They are doing this in different ways, politically, by trying to interfere in internal affairs and elections," Zakharova said."Economically, by imposing decisions that harm the economy and well-being of the Hungarians, and via energy, they try to prevent Hungary from receiving high-quality and reasonably priced resources."Earlier on Sunday day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by phone that authorities found explosives near the pipeline which supplies Russian gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/explosives-found-near-key-serbia-hungary-gas-pipeline--vucic-1123946940.html
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russian foreign ministry spokesperson maria zakharova, serbia–hungary gas pipeline, discovery of explosives
russian foreign ministry spokesperson maria zakharova, serbia–hungary gas pipeline, discovery of explosives

Russia Says Plot to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Serbia Targets Hungarian Sovereignty

12:34 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 05.04.2026)
© AP Photo / BELA SZANDELSZKYAn engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. File ph
An engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. File ph - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / BELA SZANDELSZKY
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Hungarian sovereignty is being targeted, but Bucharest has resisted, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti on Sunday.
"They want to deprive Hungary of its sovereignty," Zakharova said after Serbian authorities discovered explosives near the Turkstream gas pipeline from Serbia to Hungary.
"They are doing this in different ways, politically, by trying to interfere in internal affairs and elections," Zakharova said.
"Economically, by imposing decisions that harm the economy and well-being of the Hungarians, and via energy, they try to prevent Hungary from receiving high-quality and reasonably priced resources."
Earlier on Sunday day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by phone that authorities found explosives near the pipeline which supplies Russian gas.
An employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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Explosives Found Near Key Serbia Hungary Gas Pipeline – Vucic
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