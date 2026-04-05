https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/moscow-on-explosives-at-pipeline-in-serbia-hungary-targeted-to-be-stripped-of-sovereignty-1123947901.html
Russia Says Plot to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Serbia Targets Hungarian Sovereignty
Russia Says Plot to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Serbia Targets Hungarian Sovereignty
Sputnik International
Budapest’s sovereignty is being targeted, but it has resisted, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik commenting on the discovery of explosives near the Serbia–Hungary gas pipeline.
2026-04-05T12:34+0000
2026-04-05T12:34+0000
2026-04-05T12:44+0000
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"They want to deprive Hungary of its sovereignty," Zakharova said after Serbian authorities discovered explosives near the Turkstream gas pipeline from Serbia to Hungary."They are doing this in different ways, politically, by trying to interfere in internal affairs and elections," Zakharova said."Economically, by imposing decisions that harm the economy and well-being of the Hungarians, and via energy, they try to prevent Hungary from receiving high-quality and reasonably priced resources."Earlier on Sunday day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by phone that authorities found explosives near the pipeline which supplies Russian gas.
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russian foreign ministry spokesperson maria zakharova, serbia–hungary gas pipeline, discovery of explosives
russian foreign ministry spokesperson maria zakharova, serbia–hungary gas pipeline, discovery of explosives
Russia Says Plot to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Serbia Targets Hungarian Sovereignty
12:34 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 05.04.2026)
Hungarian sovereignty is being targeted, but Bucharest has resisted, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti on Sunday.
"They want to deprive Hungary of its sovereignty," Zakharova said after Serbian authorities discovered explosives near the Turkstream gas pipeline from Serbia to Hungary.
"They are doing this in different ways, politically, by trying to interfere in internal affairs and elections," Zakharova said.
"Economically, by imposing decisions that harm the economy and well-being of the Hungarians, and via energy, they try to prevent Hungary from receiving high-quality and reasonably priced resources."
Earlier on Sunday day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by phone that authorities found explosives near the pipeline
which supplies Russian gas.