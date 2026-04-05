https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/iranian-command-says-us-pilot-rescue-mission-fails-2-helicopters-shot-down-1123945822.html
Iranian Command Says US Pilot Rescue Mission Fails, 2 Helicopters Shot Down
Iranian Command Says US Pilot Rescue Mission Fails, 2 Helicopters Shot Down
Sputnik International
The US mission to rescue the pilot failed, with two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 support aircraft shot down, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
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"The enemy's efforts ... to rescue the pilot of the downed plane have failed. In the south of Isfahan, enemy air targets were shot down, including two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport aircraft ... they are now on fire," Zolfaghari said, as quoted by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.The US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber with a two-man crew. The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defenses shot down the plane.
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us pilot rescue mission fails, us mission to rescue the pilot failed, black hawk helicopters and a c-130 support aircraft shot down, iranian military command
us pilot rescue mission fails, us mission to rescue the pilot failed, black hawk helicopters and a c-130 support aircraft shot down, iranian military command
Iranian Command Says US Pilot Rescue Mission Fails, 2 Helicopters Shot Down
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US mission to rescue the pilot failed, with two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 support aircraft shot down, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
"The enemy's efforts ... to rescue the pilot of the downed plane have failed. In the south of Isfahan, enemy air targets were shot down, including two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport aircraft ... they are now on fire," Zolfaghari said, as quoted by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.
The US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber
with a two-man crew. The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defenses shot down the plane.