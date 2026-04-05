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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/iranian-command-says-us-pilot-rescue-mission-fails-2-helicopters-shot-down-1123945822.html
Iranian Command Says US Pilot Rescue Mission Fails, 2 Helicopters Shot Down
Iranian Command Says US Pilot Rescue Mission Fails, 2 Helicopters Shot Down
Sputnik International
The US mission to rescue the pilot failed, with two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 support aircraft shot down, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
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"The enemy's efforts ... to rescue the pilot of the downed plane have failed. In the south of Isfahan, enemy air targets were shot down, including two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport aircraft ... they are now on fire," Zolfaghari said, as quoted by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.The US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber with a two-man crew. The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defenses shot down the plane.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/us-rescues-second-pilot-of-downed-f-15e-jet-in-iran---trump-1123944780.html
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us pilot rescue mission fails, us mission to rescue the pilot failed, black hawk helicopters and a c-130 support aircraft shot down, iranian military command
us pilot rescue mission fails, us mission to rescue the pilot failed, black hawk helicopters and a c-130 support aircraft shot down, iranian military command

Iranian Command Says US Pilot Rescue Mission Fails, 2 Helicopters Shot Down

07:06 GMT 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / Amir HosseiniIran's armed forces fires a missile during its air defense war game in the Isfahan province south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009
Iran's armed forces fires a missile during its air defense war game in the Isfahan province south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Hosseini
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US mission to rescue the pilot failed, with two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 support aircraft shot down, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Sunday.
"The enemy's efforts ... to rescue the pilot of the downed plane have failed. In the south of Isfahan, enemy air targets were shot down, including two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport aircraft ... they are now on fire," Zolfaghari said, as quoted by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB.
The US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber with a two-man crew. The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defenses shot down the plane.
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Rescues Second Pilot of Downed F-15E Jet in Iran - Trump
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