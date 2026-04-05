https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/us-rescues-second-pilot-of-downed-f-15e-jet-in-iran---trump-1123944780.html

US Rescues Second Pilot of Downed F-15E Jet in Iran - Trump

US Rescues Second Pilot of Downed F-15E Jet in Iran - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said the co-pilot of the F-15E jet shot down in Iran was safe, and that "one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history" had been conducted to rescue him.

2026-04-05T04:45+0000

2026-04-05T04:45+0000

2026-04-05T04:45+0000

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Earlier, US media claimed that one of the pilots had been rescued and evacuated by two US military helicopters. The US president added that the military had been monitoring the pilot's location for 24 hours. The pilot was injured, but according to Trump, he is fine. According to the Washington Post, the US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber with a two-man crew. The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defenses shot down the plane.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/iran-shoots-down-2-us-fighter-jets-in-one-day--pilot-missing-inside-iran-1123939822.html

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