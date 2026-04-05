International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/us-rescues-second-pilot-of-downed-f-15e-jet-in-iran---trump-1123944780.html
US Rescues Second Pilot of Downed F-15E Jet in Iran - Trump
US Rescues Second Pilot of Downed F-15E Jet in Iran - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said the co-pilot of the F-15E jet shot down in Iran was safe, and that "one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history" had been conducted to rescue him.
2026-04-05T04:45+0000
2026-04-05T04:45+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
americans
iran
pilot
us-iran relations
iran-israel row
rescue
search and rescue
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123849903_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_78256f0d1a785f13a8d8209882f87f76.jpg
Earlier, US media claimed that one of the pilots had been rescued and evacuated by two US military helicopters. The US president added that the military had been monitoring the pilot's location for 24 hours. The pilot was injured, but according to Trump, he is fine. According to the Washington Post, the US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber with a two-man crew. The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defenses shot down the plane.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/iran-shoots-down-2-us-fighter-jets-in-one-day--pilot-missing-inside-iran-1123939822.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123849903_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9d04a43fa67636d300700e2143e6d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran war, rescue team, rescue mission, rescue operation, rescue flight, fire fight, firefight, rescue pilot, us forces, us forces, iran war, us-iran war
iran war, rescue team, rescue mission, rescue operation, rescue flight, fire fight, firefight, rescue pilot, us forces, us forces, iran war, us-iran war

US Rescues Second Pilot of Downed F-15E Jet in Iran - Trump

04:45 GMT 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said the co-pilot of the F-15E jet shot down in Iran was safe, and that "one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history" had been conducted to rescue him.
Earlier, US media claimed that one of the pilots had been rescued and evacuated by two US military helicopters.
"My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump said on TruthSocial.
The US president added that the military had been monitoring the pilot's location for 24 hours. The pilot was injured, but according to Trump, he is fine.
"At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him," Trump said. "This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory."
According to the Washington Post, the US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber with a two-man crew. The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defenses shot down the plane.
GBU-39 small diameter bombs - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran
Yesterday, 03:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала