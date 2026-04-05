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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/explosives-found-near-key-serbia-hungary-gas-pipeline--vucic-1123946940.html
Explosives Found Near Key Serbia Hungary Gas Pipeline – Vucic
Explosives Found Near Key Serbia Hungary Gas Pipeline – Vucic
Sputnik International
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by phone about the discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline running from Serbia to Hungary that carries Russian gas.
2026-04-05T09:26+0000
2026-04-05T10:33+0000
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"Our units found high-powered explosives and detonators,” Vucic wrote on Instagram*, after briefing Orban on the military and police investigations.Inspecting a building site later on Sunday, he told journalists that the explosives were found in the autonomous Vojvodina province in northern Serbia, near the Hungarian border.The bomb was found near the main pipeline that delivers Russian gas from the TurkStream network to Serbia and Hungary.Viktor Orban announced that he will convene a defense council meeting on Sunday afternoon following the discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline in Serbia that supplies Russian gas to Hungary.*Meta is banned in Russia for extremism
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraines-attack-on-turkstream-is-energy-terrorism-1121423237.html
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serbian president aleksandar vucic, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, explosives near a gas pipeline running from serbia to hungary
serbian president aleksandar vucic, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, explosives near a gas pipeline running from serbia to hungary

Explosives Found Near Key Serbia Hungary Gas Pipeline – Vucic

09:26 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 05.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankAn employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia.
An employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by phone that explosives were found near a gas pipeline that carries Russian gas from Serbia to Hungary.
"Our units found high-powered explosives and detonators,” Vucic wrote on Instagram*, after briefing Orban on the military and police investigations.
Inspecting a building site later on Sunday, he told journalists that the explosives were found in the autonomous Vojvodina province in northern Serbia, near the Hungarian border.
The bomb was found near the main pipeline that delivers Russian gas from the TurkStream network to Serbia and Hungary.
Viktor Orban announced that he will convene a defense council meeting on Sunday afternoon following the discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline in Serbia that supplies Russian gas to Hungary.
"Serbian authorities have discovered a powerful explosive device and the means to detonate it at a critical gas infrastructure facility connecting Serbia and Hungary. An investigation is underway. I have convened an emergency meeting of the defense council this afternoon," Orban said.
*Meta is banned in Russia for extremism
Pipes for the TurkStream Offshore Pipeline are stored at ports on the coast of the Black Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2025
Analysis
Ukraine’s Attack on TurkStream is Energy Terrorism
13 January 2025, 19:00 GMT
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