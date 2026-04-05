https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/explosives-found-near-key-serbia-hungary-gas-pipeline--vucic-1123946940.html

Explosives Found Near Key Serbia Hungary Gas Pipeline – Vucic

Explosives Found Near Key Serbia Hungary Gas Pipeline – Vucic

Sputnik International

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by phone about the discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline running from Serbia to Hungary that carries Russian gas.

2026-04-05T09:26+0000

2026-04-05T09:26+0000

2026-04-05T10:33+0000

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"Our units found high-powered explosives and detonators,” Vucic wrote on Instagram*, after briefing Orban on the military and police investigations.Inspecting a building site later on Sunday, he told journalists that the explosives were found in the autonomous Vojvodina province in northern Serbia, near the Hungarian border.The bomb was found near the main pipeline that delivers Russian gas from the TurkStream network to Serbia and Hungary.Viktor Orban announced that he will convene a defense council meeting on Sunday afternoon following the discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline in Serbia that supplies Russian gas to Hungary.*Meta is banned in Russia for extremism

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraines-attack-on-turkstream-is-energy-terrorism-1121423237.html

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serbian president aleksandar vucic, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, explosives near a gas pipeline running from serbia to hungary