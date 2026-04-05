https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/russian-air-defenses-down-87-ukrainian-drones-across-country-overnight-1123945684.html

Russian Air Defenses Down 87 Ukrainian Drones Across Country Overnight

Russian Air Defenses Down 87 Ukrainian Drones Across Country Overnight

Sputnik International

Air defense systems have downed 87 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said

2026-04-05T05:28+0000

2026-04-05T05:28+0000

2026-04-05T05:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0d/1122433758_0:109:3254:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_97393e4faff5c15e3e313b1a94085474.jpg

"During the past night, from 10:00 p.m. [19:00 GMT] on April 4 to 8:00 a.m. on April 5 Moscow time, 87 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Orel, Tambov, Kaluga, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Tver, Leningrad regions,as well as the republics of Mordovia and Crimea," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/russia-targets-ukraines-defense-industry-and-energy-sites-in-retaliation-1123941484.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia downs ukrainian drones, ukrainian uavs, russian special military operation in ukraine