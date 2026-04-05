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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/russian-air-defenses-down-87-ukrainian-drones-across-country-overnight-1123945684.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 87 Ukrainian Drones Across Country Overnight
Russian Air Defenses Down 87 Ukrainian Drones Across Country Overnight
Sputnik International
Air defense systems have downed 87 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said
2026-04-05T05:28+0000
2026-04-05T05:28+0000
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"During the past night, from 10:00 p.m. [19:00 GMT] on April 4 to 8:00 a.m. on April 5 Moscow time, 87 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Orel, Tambov, Kaluga, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Tver, Leningrad regions,as well as the republics of Mordovia and Crimea," the statement read.
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Russian Air Defenses Down 87 Ukrainian Drones Across Country Overnight

05:28 GMT 05.04.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankUAV operator in the SMO zone
UAV operator in the SMO zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air defense systems have downed 87 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, from 10:00 p.m. [19:00 GMT] on April 4 to 8:00 a.m. on April 5 Moscow time, 87 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Orel, Tambov, Kaluga, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Tver, Leningrad regions,as well as the republics of Mordovia and Crimea," the statement read.
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