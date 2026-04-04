https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/russia-targets-ukraines-defense-industry-and-energy-sites-in-retaliation-1123941484.html

Russia Targets Ukrainian Arms Industry and Energy Sites in Retaliation

Russia Targets Ukrainian Arms Industry and Energy Sites in Retaliation

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-04-04T09:44+0000

2026-04-04T09:44+0000

2026-04-04T09:45+0000

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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 380 military personnel, four infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a field artillery cannon, 15 vehicles and an ammunition depot," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 70 by Battlegroup Yug, up to 175 by Battlegroup Sever, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. In response to the attacks on civilian targets of Russia, a group strike was carried out on defense industry and energy facilities of Ukraine, and all designated facilities were hit, the ministry added. Russian air defense systems shot down 308 Ukrainian drones, 6 aerial bombs and a cruise missile, it said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/russian-military-carries-out-7-retaliatory-strikes-on-ukraines-infrastructure-over-past-week-1123819611.html

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russia targets ukraine’s defense industry, russian defense ministry, retaliation