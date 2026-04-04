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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/russia-targets-ukraines-defense-industry-and-energy-sites-in-retaliation-1123941484.html
Russia Targets Ukrainian Arms Industry and Energy Sites in Retaliation
Russia Targets Ukrainian Arms Industry and Energy Sites in Retaliation
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-04-04T09:44+0000
2026-04-04T09:45+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 380 military personnel, four infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a field artillery cannon, 15 vehicles and an ammunition depot," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 70 by Battlegroup Yug, up to 175 by Battlegroup Sever, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. In response to the attacks on civilian targets of Russia, a group strike was carried out on defense industry and energy facilities of Ukraine, and all designated facilities were hit, the ministry added. Russian air defense systems shot down 308 Ukrainian drones, 6 aerial bombs and a cruise missile, it said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/russian-military-carries-out-7-retaliatory-strikes-on-ukraines-infrastructure-over-past-week-1123819611.html
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russia targets ukraine’s defense industry, russian defense ministry, retaliation
russia targets ukraine’s defense industry, russian defense ministry, retaliation

Russia Targets Ukrainian Arms Industry and Energy Sites in Retaliation

09:44 GMT 04.04.2026 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 04.04.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 380 military personnel, four infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a field artillery cannon, 15 vehicles and an ammunition depot," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 70 by Battlegroup Yug, up to 175 by Battlegroup Sever, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
In response to the attacks on civilian targets of Russia, a group strike was carried out on defense industry and energy facilities of Ukraine, and all designated facilities were hit, the ministry added. Russian air defense systems shot down 308 Ukrainian drones, 6 aerial bombs and a cruise missile, it said.
Servicemen in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Military Carries Out 7 Retaliatory Strikes on Ukraine's Infrastructure Over Past Week
13 March, 11:18 GMT
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