https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/iran-shoots-down-2-us-fighter-jets-in-one-day--pilot-missing-inside-iran-1123939822.html
Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran
Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran
Sputnik International
The Iranian army confirmed that two US combat aircraft were shot down within 24 hours. One pilot is still missing in Iranian territory. According to US media reports, two rescue helicopters were hit by Iranian fire.
2026-04-04T03:12+0000
2026-04-04T03:12+0000
2026-04-04T04:42+0000
us-israel war on iran
middle east
iran
strait of hormuz
donald trump
abbas araghchi
a-10 warthog
f-15e
fighter jets
air defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116501270_0:49:1024:625_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4cb7c744b6fa96b7e486ad1f7ea66c.jpg
An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, and an A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.One of the two F-15 pilots has been rescued, NBC News confirmed. Search operations continue for the second crew member. Two US Air Force HH-60G "Pave Hawk" combat rescue helicopters involved in the search were hit by Iranian fire — all service members aboard survived.President Trump dismissed any impact on potential negotiations.Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier denied any negotiations were taking place, only message exchanges.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/no-talks-between-us-and-iran-are-taking-place-irans-fm-1123926926.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116501270_0:0:1024:769_1920x0_80_0_0_af44c4e8328c82af014c85478a62447a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-us war, us-iran war, us jet downed, us f-15 downed, iran shoots down us jet, us pilot in iran
iran-us war, us-iran war, us jet downed, us f-15 downed, iran shoots down us jet, us pilot in iran
Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran
03:12 GMT 04.04.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 04.04.2026)
The Iranian army confirmed that two US combat aircraft were shot down within 24 hours. One pilot is still missing in Iranian territory. According to US media reports, two rescue helicopters were hit by Iranian fire.
An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, and an A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.
One of the two F-15 pilots has been rescued, NBC News confirmed. Search operations continue for the second crew member. Two US Air Force HH-60G "Pave Hawk" combat rescue helicopters involved in the search were hit by Iranian fire — all service members aboard survived.
President Trump dismissed any impact on potential negotiations.
"No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war," he told NBC News.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier denied any negotiations were taking place, only message exchanges.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.