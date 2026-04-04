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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/iran-shoots-down-2-us-fighter-jets-in-one-day--pilot-missing-inside-iran-1123939822.html
Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran
Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran
Sputnik International
The Iranian army confirmed that two US combat aircraft were shot down within 24 hours. One pilot is still missing in Iranian territory. According to US media reports, two rescue helicopters were hit by Iranian fire.
2026-04-04T03:12+0000
2026-04-04T04:42+0000
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An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, and an A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.One of the two F-15 pilots has been rescued, NBC News confirmed. Search operations continue for the second crew member. Two US Air Force HH-60G "Pave Hawk" combat rescue helicopters involved in the search were hit by Iranian fire — all service members aboard survived.President Trump dismissed any impact on potential negotiations.Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier denied any negotiations were taking place, only message exchanges.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/no-talks-between-us-and-iran-are-taking-place-irans-fm-1123926926.html
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Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran

03:12 GMT 04.04.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 04.04.2026)
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The Iranian army confirmed that two US combat aircraft were shot down within 24 hours. One pilot is still missing in Iranian territory. According to US media reports, two rescue helicopters were hit by Iranian fire.
An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, and an A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.
One of the two F-15 pilots has been rescued, NBC News confirmed. Search operations continue for the second crew member. Two US Air Force HH-60G "Pave Hawk" combat rescue helicopters involved in the search were hit by Iranian fire — all service members aboard survived.
President Trump dismissed any impact on potential negotiations.
"No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war," he told NBC News.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier denied any negotiations were taking place, only message exchanges.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stands waiting to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
No Talks Between US and Iran Are Taking Place – Iran's FM
31 March, 18:59 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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