https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/iran-shoots-down-2-us-fighter-jets-in-one-day--pilot-missing-inside-iran-1123939822.html

Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran

Iran Shoots Down 2 US Fighter Jets in One Day — Pilot Missing Inside Iran

Sputnik International

The Iranian army confirmed that two US combat aircraft were shot down within 24 hours. One pilot is still missing in Iranian territory. According to US media reports, two rescue helicopters were hit by Iranian fire.

2026-04-04T03:12+0000

2026-04-04T03:12+0000

2026-04-04T04:42+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

iran

strait of hormuz

donald trump

abbas araghchi

a-10 warthog

f-15e

fighter jets

air defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116501270_0:49:1024:625_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4cb7c744b6fa96b7e486ad1f7ea66c.jpg

An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, and an A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.One of the two F-15 pilots has been rescued, NBC News confirmed. Search operations continue for the second crew member. Two US Air Force HH-60G "Pave Hawk" combat rescue helicopters involved in the search were hit by Iranian fire — all service members aboard survived.President Trump dismissed any impact on potential negotiations.Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier denied any negotiations were taking place, only message exchanges.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/no-talks-between-us-and-iran-are-taking-place-irans-fm-1123926926.html

iran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-us war, us-iran war, us jet downed, us f-15 downed, iran shoots down us jet, us pilot in iran