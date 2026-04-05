Why US Pilot Rescue Op Is Far From 'Success'
© AP PhotoIn this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026.
© AP Photo
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The Pentagon has a long habit of “disguising and hiding the fact that they have been losing significant numbers to injury or even death of personnel,” and it can’t be ruled out that losses are written off as contractors, Stockholm University professor Isa Blumi told Sputnik.
"There are many people who work for the US military who have been taken out, who have been forced to leave their sites of operations. In that regard, we need to distrust most or everything that comes out of Washington," Blumi, a renowned expert on modern Middle East affairs explained.
"That obviously includes information about deaths — of either the pilots of the original plane or the search and rescue mission itself, considering how many aircraft were actually destroyed," the observer said.
Saturday’s operation can be characterized as a “success” only in so far as its coverage by the corporate media, “owned by the same people pushing for war on Iran,” diverted attention from other crises and scandals, including the war's impact on ordinary Americans, Blumi said.
“If there is any success, it is the success of getting people to talk about things other than what is actually happening on the ground,” the academic added, noting that based on accounts of US troops with access to information blacked out by the media, the war “is not turning out well” for the US-Israeli coalition.
"So no success, other than the success of the media campaign to get people to talk about a pilot, as opposed to the thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by this — let alone the material, long-term economic consequences, and environmental consequences," Professor Blumi summed up.