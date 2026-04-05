https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/why-us-pilot-rescue-op-is-far-from-success-1123949543.html

Why US Pilot Rescue Op Is Far From 'Success'

Why US Pilot Rescue Op Is Far From 'Success'

Sputnik International

The Pentagon has a long habit of “disguising and hiding the fact that they have been losing significant numbers to injury or even death of personnel,” and it can’t be ruled out that losses are written off as contractors, Stockholm University professor Isa Blumi told Sputnik.

2026-04-05T17:19+0000

2026-04-05T17:19+0000

2026-04-05T17:19+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

pentagon

iran

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"That obviously includes information about deaths — of either the pilots of the original plane or the search and rescue mission itself, considering how many aircraft were actually destroyed," the observer said.Saturday’s operation can be characterized as a “success” only in so far as its coverage by the corporate media, “owned by the same people pushing for war on Iran,” diverted attention from other crises and scandals, including the war's impact on ordinary Americans, Blumi said.“If there is any success, it is the success of getting people to talk about things other than what is actually happening on the ground,” the academic added, noting that based on accounts of US troops with access to information blacked out by the media, the war “is not turning out well” for the US-Israeli coalition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/why-are-upbeat-us-claims-about-mission-to-rescue-pilot-highly-questionable-1123948391.html

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did us lose any troops in iran rescue operation, is us covering up iran losses