https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/why-are-upbeat-us-claims-about-mission-to-rescue-pilot-highly-questionable-1123948391.html

Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?

Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?

Sputnik International

“If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.

2026-04-05T13:33+0000

2026-04-05T13:33+0000

2026-04-05T14:08+0000

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“Success in military terms is measured not only by the extraction of personnel but also by the cost incurred. If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.That’s why “it is difficult to accept at face value” Washington’s allegations on the rescue mission, according to the former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/iranian-command-says-us-pilot-rescue-mission-fails-2-helicopters-shot-down-1123945822.html

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rescue mission, us operation to rescue f-15 pilot, hostile airspace, iranian air defenses