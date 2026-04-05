https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/why-are-upbeat-us-claims-about-mission-to-rescue-pilot-highly-questionable-1123948391.html
Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?
Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?
Sputnik International
“If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.
2026-04-05T13:33+0000
2026-04-05T13:33+0000
2026-04-05T14:08+0000
analysis
us
iran
mission
pilot
operation
success
aircraft
equipment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/05/1123948640_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf21fe439da24e6fe4dc86f7f538ed4.jpg
“Success in military terms is measured not only by the extraction of personnel but also by the cost incurred. If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.That’s why “it is difficult to accept at face value” Washington’s allegations on the rescue mission, according to the former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/iranian-command-says-us-pilot-rescue-mission-fails-2-helicopters-shot-down-1123945822.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/05/1123948640_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d43c7a4eda4fef45a894322e95a5c186.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rescue mission, us operation to rescue f-15 pilot, hostile airspace, iranian air defenses
rescue mission, us operation to rescue f-15 pilot, hostile airspace, iranian air defenses
Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?
13:33 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 05.04.2026)
President Donald Trump earlier wrote on Truth Social that the US carried out an operation to rescue an F-15 airman "without a single American killed, or even wounded."
“Success in military terms is measured not only by the extraction of personnel but also by the cost incurred. If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission
, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali
told Sputnik
.
“Rescue missions involving dozens of warplanes penetrating hostile airspace and engaging Iranian defenses are inherently dangerous. Historically, governments often downplay or delay acknowledgment of casualties to maintain morale and political optics,” Hali explained.
That’s why “it is difficult to accept at face value” Washington’s allegations on the rescue mission, according to the former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force.
“The destruction or capture of advanced assets represents a strategic setback,” which “undermines deterrence, emboldens adversaries, and raises questions about the sustainability of such operations,” he concluded.