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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/why-are-upbeat-us-claims-about-mission-to-rescue-pilot-highly-questionable-1123948391.html
Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?
Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?
Sputnik International
“If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.
2026-04-05T13:33+0000
2026-04-05T14:08+0000
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“Success in military terms is measured not only by the extraction of personnel but also by the cost incurred. If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.That’s why “it is difficult to accept at face value” Washington’s allegations on the rescue mission, according to the former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/iranian-command-says-us-pilot-rescue-mission-fails-2-helicopters-shot-down-1123945822.html
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rescue mission, us operation to rescue f-15 pilot, hostile airspace, iranian air defenses
rescue mission, us operation to rescue f-15 pilot, hostile airspace, iranian air defenses

Why Are Upbeat US Claims About Mission to Rescue Pilot ‘Highly Questionable’?

13:33 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 05.04.2026)
© AP Photo / David GrahamA US F-15 fighter jet. File photo
A US F-15 fighter jet. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
© AP Photo / David Graham
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President Donald Trump earlier wrote on Truth Social that the US carried out an operation to rescue an F-15 airman "without a single American killed, or even wounded."
“Success in military terms is measured not only by the extraction of personnel but also by the cost incurred. If the US indeed lost aircraft and other equipment during the mission, then the operation cannot be deemed an unqualified success,” former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.
“Rescue missions involving dozens of warplanes penetrating hostile airspace and engaging Iranian defenses are inherently dangerous. Historically, governments often downplay or delay acknowledgment of casualties to maintain morale and political optics,” Hali explained.
Iran's armed forces fires a missile during its air defense war game in the Isfahan province south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Command Says US Pilot Rescue Mission Fails, 2 Helicopters Shot Down
07:06 GMT
That’s why “it is difficult to accept at face value” Washington’s allegations on the rescue mission, according to the former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force.
“The destruction or capture of advanced assets represents a strategic setback,” which “undermines deterrence, emboldens adversaries, and raises questions about the sustainability of such operations,” he concluded.
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