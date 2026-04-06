https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/armenia-should-appreciate-russias-generous-support-senator-1123954907.html

Armenia Should Appreciate Russia's Generous Support – Senator

Armenia Should Appreciate Russia's Generous Support – Senator

Sputnik International

Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan’s declaration that his country would pull out of the Eurasian Economic Union if Russia were to raise the price of gas sounds inappropriate, says Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev.

2026-04-06T19:12+0000

2026-04-06T19:12+0000

2026-04-06T19:12+0000

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russia

armenia

konstantin kosachev

nikol pashinyan

natural gas

gas prices

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During April 1 talks with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin merely pointed out the obvious: while the price of natural gas in Europe is over $600 per 1,000 cubic meters, Russia sells gas to Armenia for only $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters.This, Kosachev notes, is the reality, which allows Armenia to develop its economy and social sphere while enjoying a considerable competitive edge.All this, he adds, takes place as Europe and the rest of the world are ravaged by a severe energy crisis that was sparked not by Russia but by other states.Therefore, he says, it would be fair for Armenian politicians to consider the scale of Russia’s support for Armenia instead of speculating on hypothetical changes in pricing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/armenian-refusal-of-russian-aid-suspicious--russian-foreign-ministry-1123815569.html

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