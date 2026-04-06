https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/head-of-irgcs-intelligence-organization-khademi-killed-in-attack-by-us-israel---irgc-1123951673.html

Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC

Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC

Sputnik International

The head of the intelligence organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Majid Khademi has been killed in an attack by the United States and Israel, the IRGC said on Monday.

2026-04-06T07:42+0000

2026-04-06T07:42+0000

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"The head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, Majid Khademi, died this morning as a result of an American-Zionist attack during the third imposed war," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-bombed-its-own-aircraft-during-rescue-mission-in-iran--irgc-1123950491.html

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