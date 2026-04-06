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Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC
Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC
Sputnik International
The head of the intelligence organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Majid Khademi has been killed in an attack by the United States and Israel, the IRGC said on Monday.
2026-04-06T07:42+0000
2026-04-06T07:42+0000
2026-04-06T07:45+0000
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"The head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, Majid Khademi, died this morning as a result of an American-Zionist attack during the third imposed war," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
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Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC
07:42 GMT 06.04.2026 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 06.04.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The head of the intelligence organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Majid Khademi has been killed in an attack by the United States and Israel, the IRGC said on Monday.
"The head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, Majid Khademi, died this morning as a result of an American-Zionist attack during the third imposed war," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.