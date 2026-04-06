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Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC
Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC
Sputnik International
The head of the intelligence organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Majid Khademi has been killed in an attack by the United States and Israel, the IRGC said on Monday.
2026-04-06T07:42+0000
2026-04-06T07:45+0000
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"The head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, Majid Khademi, died this morning as a result of an American-Zionist attack during the third imposed war," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
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Head of IRGC's Intelligence Organization Khademi Killed in Attack by US, Israel - IRGC

07:42 GMT 06.04.2026 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 06.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Abbas ZakeriResidents attend the funeral of people killed in an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP.
Residents attend the funeral of people killed in an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Abbas Zakeri
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The head of the intelligence organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Majid Khademi has been killed in an attack by the United States and Israel, the IRGC said on Monday.
"The head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, Majid Khademi, died this morning as a result of an American-Zionist attack during the third imposed war," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
05:23 GMT
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