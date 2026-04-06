https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-bombed-its-own-aircraft-during-rescue-mission-in-iran--irgc-1123950491.html
US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
Sputnik International
In an embarrassing twist, the US military reportedly bombed its own planes during a rescue mission inside Iran, according to Iran’s air defense command.
2026-04-06T05:23+0000
2026-04-06T05:23+0000
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“After Iran's fighters completed the encirclement — the contemptible enemy, in order to prevent the disgrace of Trump and preserve the hollow prestige of their army, was forced to heavily bomb their own downed aircraft, equipment, commanders, and soldiers,” a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the country’s integrated air defense command, said.According to the statement, multiple US aircraft were “struck and forced into emergency landings south of Isfahan,” including: The statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described the US operation as “failed,” saying the outcome “cannot be repaired by rhetoric, media warfare, or psychological operations.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/why-us-pilot-rescue-op-is-far-from-success-1123949543.html
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us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, rescue mission, us losses, us planes, us forces, us troops, us equipment, lost equipment
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, rescue mission, us losses, us planes, us forces, us troops, us equipment, lost equipment
US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
In an embarrassing twist, the US military reportedly bombed its own planes during a rescue mission inside Iran, according to Iran’s air defense command.
“After Iran's fighters completed the encirclement — the contemptible enemy, in order to prevent the disgrace of Trump and preserve the hollow prestige of their army, was forced to heavily bomb their own downed aircraft, equipment, commanders, and soldiers,” a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the country’s integrated air defense command, said.
According to the statement, multiple US aircraft were “struck and forced into emergency landings south of Isfahan,” including:
2 C-130 military transport planes
The statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described the US operation as “failed,” saying the outcome “cannot be repaired by rhetoric, media warfare, or psychological operations.”