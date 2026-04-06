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US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
Sputnik International
In an embarrassing twist, the US military reportedly bombed its own planes during a rescue mission inside Iran, according to Iran’s air defense command.
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“After Iran's fighters completed the encirclement — the contemptible enemy, in order to prevent the disgrace of Trump and preserve the hollow prestige of their army, was forced to heavily bomb their own downed aircraft, equipment, commanders, and soldiers,” a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the country’s integrated air defense command, said.According to the statement, multiple US aircraft were “struck and forced into emergency landings south of Isfahan,” including: The statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described the US operation as “failed,” saying the outcome “cannot be repaired by rhetoric, media warfare, or psychological operations.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/why-us-pilot-rescue-op-is-far-from-success-1123949543.html
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US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC

05:23 GMT 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / SepahnewsIn this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
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In an embarrassing twist, the US military reportedly bombed its own planes during a rescue mission inside Iran, according to Iran’s air defense command.
“After Iran's fighters completed the encirclement — the contemptible enemy, in order to prevent the disgrace of Trump and preserve the hollow prestige of their army, was forced to heavily bomb their own downed aircraft, equipment, commanders, and soldiers,” a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the country’s integrated air defense command, said.
According to the statement, multiple US aircraft were “struck and forced into emergency landings south of Isfahan,” including:
2 C-130 military transport planes
2 Black Hawk helicopters
The statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described the US operation as “failed,” saying the outcome “cannot be repaired by rhetoric, media warfare, or psychological operations.”
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
Analysis
Why US Pilot Rescue Op Is Far From 'Success'
Yesterday, 17:19 GMT
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