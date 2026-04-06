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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-gives-pakistan-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-war---reports-1123954620.html
Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports
Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has given Pakistan a response to the US proposal to end the war, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
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Iran rejected the possibility of a ceasefire, declaring the need for a permanent end to the conflict, the report said, adding that the response also included the need to end the regional conflict, respect the protocols regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and lift sanctions.
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Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports

15:10 GMT 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiTwo women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Two women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has given Pakistan a response to the US proposal to end the war, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
Iran rejected the possibility of a ceasefire, declaring the need for a permanent end to the conflict, the report said, adding that the response also included the need to end the regional conflict, respect the protocols regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and lift sanctions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Prepares Response to Mediators' Ceasefire Proposals - Foreign Ministry
09:09 GMT
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