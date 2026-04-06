https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-gives-pakistan-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-war---reports-1123954620.html

Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports

Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has given Pakistan a response to the US proposal to end the war, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

2026-04-06T15:10+0000

2026-04-06T15:10+0000

2026-04-06T15:10+0000

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Iran rejected the possibility of a ceasefire, declaring the need for a permanent end to the conflict, the report said, adding that the response also included the need to end the regional conflict, respect the protocols regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and lift sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-prepares-response-to-mediators-ceasefire-proposals---foreign-ministry-1123952391.html

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