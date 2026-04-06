https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-gives-pakistan-response-to-us-proposal-to-end-war---reports-1123954620.html
Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports
Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has given Pakistan a response to the US proposal to end the war, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
2026-04-06T15:10+0000
2026-04-06T15:10+0000
2026-04-06T15:10+0000
us-israel war on iran
pakistan
strait of hormuz
irna
iran
us
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/18/1123886746_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f16c9e536e9b0e5df17d62e016ddba48.jpg
Iran rejected the possibility of a ceasefire, declaring the need for a permanent end to the conflict, the report said, adding that the response also included the need to end the regional conflict, respect the protocols regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and lift sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-prepares-response-to-mediators-ceasefire-proposals---foreign-ministry-1123952391.html
pakistan
strait of hormuz
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/18/1123886746_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29ce66ed8fba5e26e013b1b90ea4ca4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, israel, pakistan, irna, war, conflict, ceasefire, strait of hormuz
iran, us, israel, pakistan, irna, war, conflict, ceasefire, strait of hormuz
Iran Gives Pakistan Response to US Proposal to End War - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has given Pakistan a response to the US proposal to end the war, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
Iran rejected the possibility of a ceasefire, declaring the need for a permanent end to the conflict, the report said, adding that the response also included the need to end the regional conflict, respect the protocols regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and lift sanctions.