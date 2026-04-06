https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-prepares-response-to-mediators-ceasefire-proposals---foreign-ministry-1123952391.html
Iran Prepares Response to Mediators' Ceasefire Proposals - Foreign Ministry
Iran Prepares Response to Mediators' Ceasefire Proposals - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran has prepared a response to the proposals of the mediators on a ceasefire with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
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2026-04-06T09:09+0000
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"We have prepared our response," Baghaei said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency. Iran will inform about this at an appropriate time, the spokesman added. Tehran does not hesitate to declare its legitimate demands, and the fact that it can quickly state its point of view on proposals cannot be considered as something that Iran can "be scared off," Baghaei said.
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Iran Prepares Response to Mediators' Ceasefire Proposals - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has prepared a response to the proposals of the mediators on a ceasefire with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"We have prepared our response," Baghaei said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.
Iran will inform about this at an appropriate time, the spokesman added.
Tehran does not hesitate to declare its legitimate demands, and the fact that it can quickly state its point of view on proposals cannot be considered as something that Iran can "be scared off," Baghaei said.