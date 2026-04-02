https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/us-talk-of-ending-iran-war-tactical-move-to-calm-energy-markets--expert-1123932788.html

US Talk of Ending Iran War Tactical Move to Calm Energy Markets – Expert

US Talk of Ending Iran War Tactical Move to Calm Energy Markets – Expert

Sputnik International

Washington’s main goal is to stabilize the markets and stop the oil price surge, Turkish expert Faik Bulut told Sputnik commenting on Trump’s statement that the US was "nearing completion" of its "core strategic objectives" in the Iran conflict.

2026-04-02T09:29+0000

2026-04-02T09:29+0000

2026-04-02T09:29+0000

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US President Donald Trump claimed in a speech on Wednesday night that the US was "nearing completion" of its "core strategic objectives" in the war on Iran.Bulut called the statement “a tactical game to buy time for its own interests” amid protests against the Iran war in Europe, the US and other countries. The US unsuccessfully tried to win Europe over to its side, but then decided draw Arab countries into the war — but to no avail, the expert said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/trump-says-us-will-hit-iran-hard-in-next-2-3-weeks-threatens-stone-age-1123931628.html

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us talk of ending iran war, trump’s statement that the us, nearing completion