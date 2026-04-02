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- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/us-talk-of-ending-iran-war-tactical-move-to-calm-energy-markets--expert-1123932788.html
US Talk of Ending Iran War Tactical Move to Calm Energy Markets – Expert
US Talk of Ending Iran War Tactical Move to Calm Energy Markets – Expert
Sputnik International
Washington’s main goal is to stabilize the markets and stop the oil price surge, Turkish expert Faik Bulut told Sputnik commenting on Trump’s statement that the US was "nearing completion" of its "core strategic objectives" in the Iran conflict.
2026-04-02T09:29+0000
2026-04-02T09:29+0000
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US President Donald Trump claimed in a speech on Wednesday night that the US was "nearing completion" of its "core strategic objectives" in the war on Iran.Bulut called the statement “a tactical game to buy time for its own interests” amid protests against the Iran war in Europe, the US and other countries. The US unsuccessfully tried to win Europe over to its side, but then decided draw Arab countries into the war — but to no avail, the expert said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/trump-says-us-will-hit-iran-hard-in-next-2-3-weeks-threatens-stone-age-1123931628.html
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us talk of ending iran war, trump’s statement that the us, nearing completion
us talk of ending iran war, trump’s statement that the us, nearing completion

US Talk of Ending Iran War Tactical Move to Calm Energy Markets – Expert

09:29 GMT 02.04.2026
© Photo : CENTCOMA CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran.
A CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
© Photo : CENTCOM
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Washington’s main goal is to stabilize the markets and stop the oil price surge, Turkish expert Faik Bulut told Sputnik.
US President Donald Trump claimed in a speech on Wednesday night that the US was "nearing completion" of its "core strategic objectives" in the war on Iran.
Bulut called the statement “a tactical game to buy time for its own interests” amid protests against the Iran war in Europe, the US and other countries.
The US unsuccessfully tried to win Europe over to its side, but then decided draw Arab countries into the war — but to no avail, the expert said.

“When Trump entered this war, he did not fully understand what he was getting into — and now he is finding it difficult to bring it to a close,” Bulut said.

President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says US Will Hit Iran Hard in Next 2-3 Weeks, Threatens 'Stone Age'
2 April, 03:59 GMT
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