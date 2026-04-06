https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-tells-iaea-shelling-of-bushehr-npp-is-war-crime-example--1123952094.html
Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example
Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example
Sputnik International
The shelling of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) is an example of a war crime, and Iran has sent a letter of protest to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, demanding that he condemn such actions, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Monday.
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"The head of the Atomic Energy Organization [Mohammad Eslami] in a letter to Rafael Grossi stated that the latest attack in the area of the first unit of the Bushehr NPP is a violation of international norms and an example of a war crime, demanded that the Agency unequivocally condemn these actions," the AEOI said in a statement. Eslami also expressed a protest to the IAEA in connection with the incident, noting that Iran will take the necessary measures to protect itself, the organization said.
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Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The shelling of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) is an example of a war crime, and Iran has sent a letter of protest to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, demanding that he condemn such actions, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Monday.
"The head of the Atomic Energy Organization [Mohammad Eslami] in a letter to Rafael Grossi stated that the latest attack in the area of the first unit of the Bushehr NPP is a violation of international norms and an example of a war crime, demanded that the Agency unequivocally condemn these actions," the AEOI said in a statement.
Eslami also expressed a protest to the IAEA in connection with the incident, noting that Iran will take the necessary measures to protect itself, the organization said.