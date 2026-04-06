International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-tells-iaea-shelling-of-bushehr-npp-is-war-crime-example--1123952094.html
Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example
Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example
Sputnik International
The shelling of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) is an example of a war crime, and Iran has sent a letter of protest to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, demanding that he condemn such actions, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Monday.
2026-04-06T08:35+0000
2026-04-06T08:35+0000
us-israel war on iran
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
atomic energy organization of iran
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ee7d062116314d2d60a480a7ca9643.jpg
"The head of the Atomic Energy Organization [Mohammad Eslami] in a letter to Rafael Grossi stated that the latest attack in the area of the first unit of the Bushehr NPP is a violation of international norms and an example of a war crime, demanded that the Agency unequivocally condemn these actions," the AEOI said in a statement. Eslami also expressed a protest to the IAEA in connection with the incident, noting that Iran will take the necessary measures to protect itself, the organization said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/rosatom-did-everything-to-build-new-reactors-at-iranian-nuclear-plant--ceo-1123947701.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f334b7fc356fecbdc98d68b0ebd617f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iaea, iran, bushehr, npp, nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agency, grossi, atomic energy organization of iran
iaea, iran, bushehr, npp, nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agency, grossi, atomic energy organization of iran

Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example

08:35 GMT 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The shelling of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) is an example of a war crime, and Iran has sent a letter of protest to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, demanding that he condemn such actions, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Monday.
"The head of the Atomic Energy Organization [Mohammad Eslami] in a letter to Rafael Grossi stated that the latest attack in the area of the first unit of the Bushehr NPP is a violation of international norms and an example of a war crime, demanded that the Agency unequivocally condemn these actions," the AEOI said in a statement.
Eslami also expressed a protest to the IAEA in connection with the incident, noting that Iran will take the necessary measures to protect itself, the organization said.
Reaktor irańskiej elektrowni atomowej Buszer w Iranie - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
World
Rosatom Did Everything to Build New Reactors at Iranian Nuclear Plant – CEO
Yesterday, 11:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала