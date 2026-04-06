https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-tells-iaea-shelling-of-bushehr-npp-is-war-crime-example--1123952094.html

Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example

Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example

Sputnik International

The shelling of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) is an example of a war crime, and Iran has sent a letter of protest to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, demanding that he condemn such actions, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Monday.

2026-04-06T08:35+0000

2026-04-06T08:35+0000

2026-04-06T08:35+0000

us-israel war on iran

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

atomic energy organization of iran

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ee7d062116314d2d60a480a7ca9643.jpg

"The head of the Atomic Energy Organization [Mohammad Eslami] in a letter to Rafael Grossi stated that the latest attack in the area of the first unit of the Bushehr NPP is a violation of international norms and an example of a war crime, demanded that the Agency unequivocally condemn these actions," the AEOI said in a statement. Eslami also expressed a protest to the IAEA in connection with the incident, noting that Iran will take the necessary measures to protect itself, the organization said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/rosatom-did-everything-to-build-new-reactors-at-iranian-nuclear-plant--ceo-1123947701.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iaea, iran, bushehr, npp, nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agency, grossi, atomic energy organization of iran