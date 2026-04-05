https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/rosatom-did-everything-to-build-new-reactors-at-iranian-nuclear-plant--ceo-1123947701.html

Rosatom Did Everything to Build New Reactors at Iranian Nuclear Plant – CEO

Rosatom Did Everything to Build New Reactors at Iranian Nuclear Plant – CEO

Sputnik International

Rosatom has done everything necessary to support the construction site of new units at the Bushehr Nuclear Plant in Iran, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

2026-04-05T11:35+0000

2026-04-05T11:35+0000

2026-04-05T17:12+0000

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iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

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zaporozhye

alexei likhachev

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The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) has resumed contact with Rosatom, Likhachev added."We have received several signals from the leadership of the Atomic Energy Agency," he said."Our colleagues are sending us signals about their activities and plans, which are strongly influenced by the level of escalation of the military conflict," he added. "We received such signals this past week."After the US and Israel began strikes on Iran, Likhachev had reported that Rosatom could not establish contact with the leadership of Iran’s nuclear industry.Rosatom will be ready to advise Iran on the Bushehr plant, based on the experience gained at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the CEO told reporters, which has been under attack by Ukraine since 2022.He expressed hope that Russian employees being evacuated from Bushehr would arrive in Armenia on Sunday night.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/consequences-of-strikes-on-irans-bushehr-npp-to-destroy-life-in-arab-countries--araghchi-1123944032.html

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