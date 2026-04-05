https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/rosatom-did-everything-to-build-new-reactors-at-iranian-nuclear-plant--ceo-1123947701.html
Rosatom Did Everything to Build New Reactors at Iranian Nuclear Plant – CEO
Rosatom Did Everything to Build New Reactors at Iranian Nuclear Plant – CEO
Sputnik International
Rosatom has done everything necessary to support the construction site of new units at the Bushehr Nuclear Plant in Iran, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
2026-04-05T11:35+0000
2026-04-05T11:35+0000
2026-04-05T17:12+0000
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The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) has resumed contact with Rosatom, Likhachev added."We have received several signals from the leadership of the Atomic Energy Agency," he said."Our colleagues are sending us signals about their activities and plans, which are strongly influenced by the level of escalation of the military conflict," he added. "We received such signals this past week."After the US and Israel began strikes on Iran, Likhachev had reported that Rosatom could not establish contact with the leadership of Iran’s nuclear industry.Rosatom will be ready to advise Iran on the Bushehr plant, based on the experience gained at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the CEO told reporters, which has been under attack by Ukraine since 2022.He expressed hope that Russian employees being evacuated from Bushehr would arrive in Armenia on Sunday night.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/consequences-of-strikes-on-irans-bushehr-npp-to-destroy-life-in-arab-countries--araghchi-1123944032.html
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construction of new units at bushehr nuclear plant, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev, construction site
construction of new units at bushehr nuclear plant, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev, construction site
Rosatom Did Everything to Build New Reactors at Iranian Nuclear Plant – CEO
11:35 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 05.04.2026)
Rosatom has done everything necessary to support the construction of new reactor units at the Bushehr Nuclear Plant in Iran, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization
(IAEO) has resumed contact with Rosatom, Likhachev added.
"We have received several signals from the leadership of the Atomic Energy Agency," he said.
"This contact is ongoing and developing, but it is happening in the context of wartime realities, with the absence of direct telephone communication and personal contacts," Likhachev stressed.
"Our colleagues are sending us signals about their activities and plans, which are strongly influenced by the level of escalation of the military conflict," he added. "We received such signals this past week."
After the US and Israel began strikes on Iran, Likhachev had reported that Rosatom could not establish contact with the leadership of Iran’s nuclear industry.
Rosatom will be ready to advise Iran on the Bushehr plant, based on the experience gained at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the CEO told reporters, which has been under attack by Ukraine since 2022.
"The station operated for more than a month without any external power supply," Likhachev said. "Of course, we are ready to share this experience with our Iranian partners."
He expressed hope that Russian employees being evacuated from Bushehr would arrive in Armenia on Sunday night.