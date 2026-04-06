https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russia-views-launch-of-japan-ukraine-drone-cooperation-project-as-hostile-move---russian-mfa-1123954150.html
Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA
Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Moscow views the launch of the Japanese-Ukrainian drone cooperation project as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
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"Considering Ukraine's systematic criminal provocations using drones against civilian targets in Russia, we view this move, clearly carried out with the support of official authorities, as openly hostile and detrimental to our country's security interests, including the protection of civilians," Zakharova told reporters. Japan is being drawn deeper into the Ukraine conflict by helping Kiev and causing additional damage to relations with Russia, Zakharova added.
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Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow views the launch of the Japanese-Ukrainian drone cooperation project as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"Considering Ukraine's systematic criminal provocations using drones against civilian targets in Russia, we view this move, clearly carried out with the support of official authorities, as openly hostile and detrimental to our country's security interests, including the protection of civilians," Zakharova told reporters.
Japan is being drawn deeper into the Ukraine conflict by helping Kiev and causing additional damage to relations with Russia, Zakharova added.