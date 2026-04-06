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Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA
Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Moscow views the launch of the Japanese-Ukrainian drone cooperation project as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
2026-04-06T13:42+0000
2026-04-06T13:42+0000
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"Considering Ukraine's systematic criminal provocations using drones against civilian targets in Russia, we view this move, clearly carried out with the support of official authorities, as openly hostile and detrimental to our country's security interests, including the protection of civilians," Zakharova told reporters. Japan is being drawn deeper into the Ukraine conflict by helping Kiev and causing additional damage to relations with Russia, Zakharova added.
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russia, japan, ukraine, drones, cooperation, hostile move, russian foreign ministry
russia, japan, ukraine, drones, cooperation, hostile move, russian foreign ministry

Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA

13:42 GMT 06.04.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow views the launch of the Japanese-Ukrainian drone cooperation project as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"Considering Ukraine's systematic criminal provocations using drones against civilian targets in Russia, we view this move, clearly carried out with the support of official authorities, as openly hostile and detrimental to our country's security interests, including the protection of civilians," Zakharova told reporters.
Japan is being drawn deeper into the Ukraine conflict by helping Kiev and causing additional damage to relations with Russia, Zakharova added.
An engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. File ph - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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