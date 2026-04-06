https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russia-views-launch-of-japan-ukraine-drone-cooperation-project-as-hostile-move---russian-mfa-1123954150.html

Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA

Russia Views Launch of Japan-Ukraine Drone Cooperation Project as Hostile Move - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Moscow views the launch of the Japanese-Ukrainian drone cooperation project as a hostile move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2026-04-06T13:42+0000

2026-04-06T13:42+0000

2026-04-06T13:42+0000

world

russia

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

japan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_10a93ce662b6fedc03819a0ce1a7e259.jpg

"Considering Ukraine's systematic criminal provocations using drones against civilian targets in Russia, we view this move, clearly carried out with the support of official authorities, as openly hostile and detrimental to our country's security interests, including the protection of civilians," Zakharova told reporters. Japan is being drawn deeper into the Ukraine conflict by helping Kiev and causing additional damage to relations with Russia, Zakharova added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/moscow-on-explosives-at-pipeline-in-serbia-hungary-targeted-to-be-stripped-of-sovereignty-1123947901.html

russia

ukraine

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, japan, ukraine, drones, cooperation, hostile move, russian foreign ministry