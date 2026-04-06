https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-air-defense-shot-down-50-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1123951963.html

Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry

Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian air defense alert systems shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight over four regions, the Sea of ​​Azov, and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-04-06T07:49+0000

2026-04-06T07:49+0000

2026-04-06T07:49+0000

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"During the past night, from 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT] on April 5 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on April 6, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says. The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, and the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/russian-air-defenses-down-87-ukrainian-drones-across-country-overnight-1123945684.html

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