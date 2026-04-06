https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-air-defense-shot-down-50-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1123951963.html
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian air defense alert systems shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight over four regions, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-04-06T07:49+0000
2026-04-06T07:49+0000
2026-04-06T07:49+0000
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"During the past night, from 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT] on April 5 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on April 6, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says. The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, and the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.
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Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense alert systems shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight over four regions, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night, from 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT] on April 5 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on April 6, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says.
The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, and the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.