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Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian air defense alert systems shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight over four regions, the Sea of ​​Azov, and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-04-06T07:49+0000
2026-04-06T07:49+0000
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"During the past night, from 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT] on April 5 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on April 6, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says. The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, and the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea.
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Russian Air Defense Shot Down 50 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry

07:49 GMT 06.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense alert systems shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight over four regions, the Sea of ​​Azov, and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the past night, from 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT] on April 5 to 7 a.m. Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on April 6, air defense alert assets intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says.
The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, and the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea.
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