https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-tactical-missiles-workshops-and-energy-infrastructure-1123952548.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Tactical Missiles Workshops and Energy Infrastructure

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Tactical Missiles Workshops and Energy Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have struck a workshop producing control systems and components for operational-tactical missiles, as well as energy infrastructure used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-04-06T09:45+0000

2026-04-06T09:45+0000

2026-04-06T09:45+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups inflicted damage on Ukraine's workshops producing control systems and components for operational-tactical missiles, energy infrastructure, storage and assembly sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-air-defense-shot-down-50-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1123951963.html

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