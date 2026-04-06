https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-tactical-missiles-workshops-and-energy-infrastructure-1123952548.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Tactical Missiles Workshops and Energy Infrastructure
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Tactical Missiles Workshops and Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck a workshop producing control systems and components for operational-tactical missiles, as well as energy infrastructure used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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2026-04-06T09:45+0000
2026-04-06T09:45+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups inflicted damage on Ukraine's workshops producing control systems and components for operational-tactical missiles, energy infrastructure, storage and assembly sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-air-defense-shot-down-50-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1123951963.html
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Tactical Missiles Workshops and Energy Infrastructure
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have struck a workshop producing control systems and components for operational-tactical missiles, as well as energy infrastructure used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups inflicted damage on Ukraine's workshops producing control systems and components for operational-tactical missiles, energy infrastructure, storage and assembly sites for fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the statement said.
Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 185 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, and up to 260 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 180 by the Zapad battlegroup
, up o 175 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones and a long-range guided missile Neptun-MD in the Black Sea