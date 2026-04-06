https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/why-did-us-bring-so-much-hardware-and-troops-to-rescue-one-pilot-from-iran-1123954809.html

Why Did US Bring So Much Hardware and Troops to Rescue One Pilot From Iran?

Why Did US Bring So Much Hardware and Troops to Rescue One Pilot From Iran?

Sputnik International

The US effort to rescue an F-15 pilot downed in Iran could indeed have been a cover for an attempt to seize Iran's uranium stockpile, considering the large number of aircraft, helicopters, and special forces personnel involved, Iranian and Middle Eastern affairs expert Farkhad Ibragimov tells Sputnik.

2026-04-06T19:25+0000

2026-04-06T19:25+0000

2026-04-06T19:25+0000

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However, such a mission would be a bad idea, as five or six thousand troops simply wouldn’t be enough for a ground operation, he warns.“In order to conduct a full-scale ground operation — not to conquer Iran’s territory but to at least affect its nuclear program — the US would need at least 500,000 troops, maybe more,” Ibragimov explains.The US military could also have deployed so much hardware for the rescue operation to show that they are willing to go to great lengths to save their man, given how a captive US pilot would afford Iran serious leverage, not to mention that the Democratic opposition in the US and even Trump’s own supporters would raise hell if a US serviceman got captured by Iran.Meanwhile, the US currently finds itself in a precarious situation and yet continues to vastly underestimate the situation in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-bombed-its-own-aircraft-during-rescue-mission-in-iran--irgc-1123950491.html

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