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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/why-did-us-bring-so-much-hardware-and-troops-to-rescue-one-pilot-from-iran-1123954809.html
Why Did US Bring So Much Hardware and Troops to Rescue One Pilot From Iran?
Why Did US Bring So Much Hardware and Troops to Rescue One Pilot From Iran?
Sputnik International
The US effort to rescue an F-15 pilot downed in Iran could indeed have been a cover for an attempt to seize Iran's uranium stockpile, considering the large number of aircraft, helicopters, and special forces personnel involved, Iranian and Middle Eastern affairs expert Farkhad Ibragimov tells Sputnik.
2026-04-06T19:25+0000
2026-04-06T19:25+0000
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However, such a mission would be a bad idea, as five or six thousand troops simply wouldn’t be enough for a ground operation, he warns.“In order to conduct a full-scale ground operation — not to conquer Iran’s territory but to at least affect its nuclear program — the US would need at least 500,000 troops, maybe more,” Ibragimov explains.The US military could also have deployed so much hardware for the rescue operation to show that they are willing to go to great lengths to save their man, given how a captive US pilot would afford Iran serious leverage, not to mention that the Democratic opposition in the US and even Trump’s own supporters would raise hell if a US serviceman got captured by Iran.Meanwhile, the US currently finds itself in a precarious situation and yet continues to vastly underestimate the situation in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-bombed-its-own-aircraft-during-rescue-mission-in-iran--irgc-1123950491.html
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Why Did US Bring So Much Hardware and Troops to Rescue One Pilot From Iran?

19:25 GMT 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / SepahnewsIn this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, black smoke rises into the air at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site where an American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation were shot down, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026.
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, black smoke rises into the air at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site where an American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation were shot down, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
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The US effort to rescue an F-15 pilot downed in Iran could indeed have been a cover for an attempt to seize Iran's uranium stockpile, considering the large number of aircraft, helicopters, and special forces personnel involved, Iranian and Middle Eastern affairs expert Farkhad Ibragimov tells Sputnik.
However, such a mission would be a bad idea, as five or six thousand troops simply wouldn’t be enough for a ground operation, he warns.
“In order to conduct a full-scale ground operation — not to conquer Iran’s territory but to at least affect its nuclear program — the US would need at least 500,000 troops, maybe more,” Ibragimov explains.
The US military could also have deployed so much hardware for the rescue operation to show that they are willing to go to great lengths to save their man, given how a captive US pilot would afford Iran serious leverage, not to mention that the Democratic opposition in the US and even Trump’s own supporters would raise hell if a US serviceman got captured by Iran.
Meanwhile, the US currently finds itself in a precarious situation and yet continues to vastly underestimate the situation in Iran.
“The US believes that by launching a small ground operation in select coastal regions of Iran, they could seriously destabilize the situation in the country,” Ibragimov notes. “This is rather absurd and rash thinking.”
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Bombed Its Own Aircraft During Rescue Mission in Iran — IRGC
05:23 GMT
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