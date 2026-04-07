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Missiles Hit Saudi Arabia’s Key Industrial Hub — Reports
Missiles Hit Saudi Arabia’s Key Industrial Hub — Reports
Sputnik International
A large explosion was reported in the industrial area of Jubail, one of the world’s key petrochemical centers, producing around 60 million tons and accounting for roughly 6–8% of global output, Fars News reported.
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The area hosts major projects including Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC, as well as the Sadara complex (with US-based Dow Chemical shareholders) and the Amiral project involving Aramco and TotalEnergies.Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said seven ballistic missiles launched toward the Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed.Authorities added that debris fell near energy facilities, with damage currently being assessed.
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Missiles Hit Saudi Arabia’s Key Industrial Hub — Reports
05:15 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 07.04.2026)
A large explosion was reported in the industrial area of Jubail, one of the world’s key petrochemical centers, producing around 60 million tons and accounting for roughly 6–8% of global output, Fars News reported.
The area hosts major projects including Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC, as well as the Sadara complex (with US-based Dow Chemical shareholders) and the Amiral project involving Aramco and TotalEnergies.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said seven ballistic missiles launched toward the Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed.
Authorities added that debris fell near energy facilities, with damage currently being assessed.