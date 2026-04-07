International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/missiles-hit-saudi-arabias-key-industrial-hub--reports-1123956061.html
Missiles Hit Saudi Arabia’s Key Industrial Hub — Reports
Missiles Hit Saudi Arabia’s Key Industrial Hub — Reports
Sputnik International
A large explosion was reported in the industrial area of Jubail, one of the world’s key petrochemical centers, producing around 60 million tons and accounting for roughly 6–8% of global output, Fars News reported.
2026-04-07T05:15+0000
2026-04-07T05:16+0000
us-israel war on iran
saudi arabia
sabic
iran
us-iran relations
us hegemony
retaliation
strikes
drone strikes
missile strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_41:0:2880:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2efe3deb6b7ad0e3cd9d933d947e66.jpg
The area hosts major projects including Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC, as well as the Sadara complex (with US-based Dow Chemical shareholders) and the Amiral project involving Aramco and TotalEnergies.Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said seven ballistic missiles launched toward the Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed.Authorities added that debris fell near energy facilities, with damage currently being assessed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iranian-strikes-dispel-the-illusion-of-us-security-umbrella-1123779777.html
saudi arabia
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_700:0:2829:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_ada7befaeb9d456ef4dfa7e8b5af7b9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, saudi infrastructure, guld region, gulf client-states, client states, client-states, gulf monarchs, gulf region, iranian strikes, us bases, us presence, us infrastructure, energy crisis, energy shortage, oil depot, oil supply, oil demand, gas shortage, gas supply, gas demand
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, saudi infrastructure, guld region, gulf client-states, client states, client-states, gulf monarchs, gulf region, iranian strikes, us bases, us presence, us infrastructure, energy crisis, energy shortage, oil depot, oil supply, oil demand, gas shortage, gas supply, gas demand

Missiles Hit Saudi Arabia’s Key Industrial Hub — Reports

05:15 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 07.04.2026)
© AP Photo / SepahnewsThis frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
Subscribe
A large explosion was reported in the industrial area of Jubail, one of the world’s key petrochemical centers, producing around 60 million tons and accounting for roughly 6–8% of global output, Fars News reported.
The area hosts major projects including Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC, as well as the Sadara complex (with US-based Dow Chemical shareholders) and the Amiral project involving Aramco and TotalEnergies.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said seven ballistic missiles launched toward the Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed.
Authorities added that debris fell near energy facilities, with damage currently being assessed.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar in January 2022. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
Analysis
Iranian Strikes Dispel the Illusion of US Security Umbrella
6 March, 17:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала