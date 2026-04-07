https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/nebenzia-after-failed-unsc-resolution-russia-condemns-us-israeli-aggression-on-iran-1123959231.html
Nebenzia After Failed UNSC Resolution: Russia Condemns US-Israeli Aggression on Iran
Nebenzia After Failed UNSC Resolution: Russia Condemns US-Israeli Aggression on Iran
Sputnik International
Russia condemns the ongoing joint US-Israeli military aggression on Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday following the failure of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on the Strait of Hormuz.
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"The Russian Federation voted against the draft ... The position of our country regarding the present day crisis in the Middle East is principled, consistent and objective in nature. We condemn the United States and Israel's aggression against Iran, we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, both the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries of the Persian Gulf, we reject strikes targeting their civilians and their civilian infrastructure, and view this as unacceptable," Nebenzia told the UNSC. Earlier, Russia and China vetoed the Bahrain-drafted UNSC resolution on the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, eleven countries voted in favor, while Colombia and Pakistan abstained.Russia can not vote in favor of a drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz that would create a dangerous precedent for the International Law of the Sea, Nebenzia said.The Bahrain-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz was intended to profit those willing to disrupt security in the Middle East, Nebenzia added."We stand in solidarity with our Arab states who were implicated by Washington, who were victimized by the tragedy in the region. And despite that solidarity, we cannot but note that attempts to impose the rules of the game in the Strait of Hormuz play into the hands of those who wish to further undermine security and stability in the Middle East," he stated.
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russia, iran, us, israel, strike, war, conflict, operation, permanent representative, un, nebenzia, strait of hormuz, un security council, unsc
Nebenzia After Failed UNSC Resolution: Russia Condemns US-Israeli Aggression on Iran
17:01 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 17:08 GMT 07.04.2026)
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Russia condemns the ongoing joint US-Israeli military aggression on Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday following the failure of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on the Strait of Hormuz.
"The Russian Federation voted against the draft ... The position of our country regarding the present day crisis in the Middle East is principled, consistent and objective in nature. We condemn the United States and Israel's aggression against Iran, we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, both the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries of the Persian Gulf, we reject strikes targeting their civilians and their civilian infrastructure, and view this as unacceptable," Nebenzia told the UNSC.
Earlier, Russia and China vetoed the Bahrain-drafted UNSC resolution on the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, eleven countries voted in favor, while Colombia and Pakistan abstained.
Russia can not vote in favor of a drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz that would create a dangerous precedent for the International Law of the Sea, Nebenzia said.
"We are striving to achieve a prompt establishment of peace in the Persian Gulf and in the Middle East. However, the Russian Federation was not able to support a text that would generate a dangerous precedent for international law, for International Law of the Sea, for any international efforts at peace, as well as for the authority of the Security Council of the United Nations," Nebenzia stated at the UNSC.
The Bahrain-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz was intended to profit those willing to disrupt security in the Middle East, Nebenzia added.
"We stand in solidarity with our Arab states who were implicated by Washington, who were victimized by the tragedy in the region. And despite that solidarity, we cannot but note that attempts to impose the rules of the game in the Strait of Hormuz play into the hands of those who wish to further undermine security and stability in the Middle East," he stated.