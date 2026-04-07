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Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report
Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report
Sputnik International
US threats to target Iran’s electricity grid, refineries, and desalination plants would have devastating consequences for civilians while offering little military advantage, even the US-based Atlantic Council acknowledged.
2026-04-07T05:08+0000
2026-04-07T05:08+0000
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“Striking Iran’s water-related infrastructure will immediately spark a crisis of disease, hunger, and thirst among Iran’s civilian population,” the report said.The report also warns that targeting Iran’s infrastructure risks destabilizing the entire region. Gulf states, heavily dependent on energy-intensive desalination, could face severe water shortages within days if tensions escalate.Rather than weakening Iran militarily, such actions could deepen mistrust of the United States and further aggravate the regional conflict. Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with strikes on its civilian infrastructure in multiple posts on Truth Social.
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Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report
05:08 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 07.04.2026)
US threats to target Iran’s electricity grid, refineries, and desalination plants would have devastating consequences for civilians while offering little military advantage, even the US-based Atlantic Council acknowledged.
“Striking Iran’s water-related infrastructure will immediately spark a crisis of disease, hunger, and thirst among Iran’s civilian population,” the report said.
The report also warns that targeting Iran’s infrastructure
risks destabilizing the entire region. Gulf states, heavily dependent on energy-intensive desalination, could face severe water shortages within days if tensions escalate.
Rather than weakening Iran militarily, such actions could deepen mistrust of the United States and further aggravate the regional conflict.
“Destroying Iran’s civilian energy and water infrastructure would likely only serve to prolong and escalate the conflict,” the authors warn.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with strikes on its civilian infrastructure in multiple posts on Truth Social.