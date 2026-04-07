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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/striking-irans-infrastructure-would-have-little-military-impact--report-1123955905.html
Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report
Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report
Sputnik International
US threats to target Iran’s electricity grid, refineries, and desalination plants would have devastating consequences for civilians while offering little military advantage, even the US-based Atlantic Council acknowledged.
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“Striking Iran’s water-related infrastructure will immediately spark a crisis of disease, hunger, and thirst among Iran’s civilian population,” the report said.The report also warns that targeting Iran’s infrastructure risks destabilizing the entire region. Gulf states, heavily dependent on energy-intensive desalination, could face severe water shortages within days if tensions escalate.Rather than weakening Iran militarily, such actions could deepen mistrust of the United States and further aggravate the regional conflict. Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with strikes on its civilian infrastructure in multiple posts on Truth Social.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/us-army-cant-whitewash-itself-after-strike-on-girls-school-in-iran--experts-1123786494.html
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Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report

05:08 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 07.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA newly constructed bridge struck by US airstrikes Thursday is seen in Karaj, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026
A newly constructed bridge struck by US airstrikes Thursday is seen in Karaj, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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US threats to target Iran’s electricity grid, refineries, and desalination plants would have devastating consequences for civilians while offering little military advantage, even the US-based Atlantic Council acknowledged.
“Striking Iran’s water-related infrastructure will immediately spark a crisis of disease, hunger, and thirst among Iran’s civilian population,” the report said.
The report also warns that targeting Iran’s infrastructure risks destabilizing the entire region. Gulf states, heavily dependent on energy-intensive desalination, could face severe water shortages within days if tensions escalate.
Rather than weakening Iran militarily, such actions could deepen mistrust of the United States and further aggravate the regional conflict.
“Destroying Iran’s civilian energy and water infrastructure would likely only serve to prolong and escalate the conflict,” the authors warn.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with strikes on its civilian infrastructure in multiple posts on Truth Social.
Residents attend the funeral of people killed in an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
Analysis
US Army Can’t Whitewash Itself After Strike On Girl’s School in Iran — Experts
8 March, 05:09 GMT
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