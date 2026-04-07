https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/striking-irans-infrastructure-would-have-little-military-impact--report-1123955905.html

Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report

Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report

Sputnik International

US threats to target Iran’s electricity grid, refineries, and desalination plants would have devastating consequences for civilians while offering little military advantage, even the US-based Atlantic Council acknowledged.

2026-04-07T05:08+0000

2026-04-07T05:08+0000

2026-04-07T05:12+0000

us-israel war on iran

donald trump

iran

infrastructure

civilian casualties

war crimes

war of aggression

us

us-iran relations

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/07/1123955747_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4eca5becc2865008b71aa5b58e205256.jpg

“Striking Iran’s water-related infrastructure will immediately spark a crisis of disease, hunger, and thirst among Iran’s civilian population,” the report said.The report also warns that targeting Iran’s infrastructure risks destabilizing the entire region. Gulf states, heavily dependent on energy-intensive desalination, could face severe water shortages within days if tensions escalate.Rather than weakening Iran militarily, such actions could deepen mistrust of the United States and further aggravate the regional conflict. Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with strikes on its civilian infrastructure in multiple posts on Truth Social.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/us-army-cant-whitewash-itself-after-strike-on-girls-school-in-iran--experts-1123786494.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, iranian infrastructure, infrastructure strikes, strikes on infrastructure, infrastructure destruction, war crime, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, civilian infrastructure