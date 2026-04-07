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'Not a One-Strike Operation': Why Iran's Power Grid Would Likely Survive US Air Blitzkrieg
'Not a One-Strike Operation': Why Iran's Power Grid Would Likely Survive US Air Blitzkrieg
Sputnik International
Trump's threat to bomb Iran "like never before" would likely fail not just because of Iran's military defenses, but due to the resilience of its power grid, according to a former Pakistani Air Force colonel.
2026-04-07T19:01+0000
2026-04-07T19:01+0000
2026-04-07T19:04+0000
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"Targeting a nation's power grid is not a one-strike operation," Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.Key points:"Militarily, Iran would continue resisting; politically, the strikes could backfire by uniting the population against Washington," the expert believes.
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'Not a One-Strike Operation': Why Iran's Power Grid Would Likely Survive US Air Blitzkrieg
19:01 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 19:04 GMT 07.04.2026)
Trump's threat to bomb Iran "like never before" would likely fail not just because of Iran's military defenses, but due to the resilience of its power grid, according to a former Pakistani Air Force colonel.
"Targeting a nation's power grid is not a one-strike operation," Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.
Iran's electrical infrastructure is dispersed, hardened, and, in many cases, has redundant connections.
Even under optimistic assumptions, it would take hundreds of sorties over several days to take the grid offline
Iran has already demonstrated the ability to repair damage quickly
A nationwide blackout would be temporary at best, and the effort would consume enormous resources while exposing US aircraft to sustained air defense fire
Iran's doctrine emphasizes resilience and asymmetric warfare — missiles, drones, and irregular tactics that do not depend on a centralized grid
"Militarily, Iran would continue resisting; politically, the strikes could backfire by uniting the population against Washington," the expert believes.