https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/not-a-one-strike-operation-why-irans-power-grid-would-likely-survive-us-air-blitzkrieg-1123959556.html

'Not a One-Strike Operation': Why Iran's Power Grid Would Likely Survive US Air Blitzkrieg

'Not a One-Strike Operation': Why Iran's Power Grid Would Likely Survive US Air Blitzkrieg

Sputnik International

Trump's threat to bomb Iran "like never before" would likely fail not just because of Iran's military defenses, but due to the resilience of its power grid, according to a former Pakistani Air Force colonel.

2026-04-07T19:01+0000

2026-04-07T19:01+0000

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"Targeting a nation's power grid is not a one-strike operation," Sultan M. Hali told Sputnik.Key points:"Militarily, Iran would continue resisting; politically, the strikes could backfire by uniting the population against Washington," the expert believes.

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